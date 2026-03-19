Gayton McKenzie Claps Back After Wayne Rooney Disses South Africa: “Loser”
- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, hit back after former England footballer Wayne Rooney criticised the South African World Cup
- Rooney was part of the England squad that participated in the World Cup and was defeated by Germany in the knockout stages
- McKenzie blasted Rooney’s take, and South Africans joined in, calling the football pundit out
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
SOUTH AFRICA— Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie did not take kindly to former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney’s criticism of the 2010 World Cup.
Rooney made the comments on The Overlap Podcast, which featured former football players Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney, Jill Scott, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright. George posted a snippet of the podcast episode on his @StokeyyG2 X account, where Rooney made the remarks.
Wayne Rooney disses 2010 FIFA World Cup
Neville began the clip by reading a comment on a card which stated that the USA in the World Cup will be “the worst ever.” Keane asked if Neville meant the USA team or the tournament. Neville replied that he referred to the tournament. Wright chipped in and said that once the football matches start, the games are always amazing. Scott commented that the logistics of hosting the World Cup in different nations would present a challenge.
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Rooney jumped in and trashed the 2010 World Cup.
“You’re not getting worse than South Africa. The USA game, the first game, it’s pitch-black; there are no fans there. It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all,” he said.
Watch the clip on X here:
McKenzie hits back
McKenzie fired back at Rooney with a sharp rebuke, reminding Rooney that Germany knocked the England team out 4-1 in the knockout stages.
“If I got knocked out 4-1 by Germany in the round of 16, I would have also thought it was a horrible World Cup. Go kick a ball instead of trying to kick Africa. Loser.”
Read the X tweet here:
South Africans blast Rooney
South Africans flocked to the comment section and hit Rooney with punchlines.
Footy Banter Content said:
“Now Wayne Rooney put me in a position to agree with Gayton McKenzie.”
Evidence Bongwe added:
“He’s looking for attention because he’s not relevant.”
Cindy laughed.
“Rooney saying South Africa 2010 was the worst World Cup, while half the world remembers it as one of the most iconic tournaments ever. The vuvuzelas alone made it unforgettable, Wayne. 😂”
M.O.D.A.F.O.K.A said:
“Rooney saying 2010 didn’t feel like a World Cup is wild when he himself didn’t feel like Wayne Rooney that summer. Zero goals, 0 assists, invisible. Pot calling the Vuvuzela black.”
Gretchy roasted Rooney hard.
“Funny how Wayne Rooney suddenly has opinions about South Africa when his 2010 FIFA World Cup performance was a ghost session. No goals. No Legacy, Just frustration.”
3 Briefly News articles about Gayton McKenzie
- McKenzie promised that he would present evidence that Joslin Smith was alive after the Saldanha Bay girl disappeared in 2024. He spoke at the launch of the Joslin Smith Foundation on 15 March 2026.
- McKenzie also paid tribute to the late comedian Soli Philander, who died at the age of 65. McKenzie said Philander possessed a rare gift.
- Nigerian pastor John Anosike accused McKenzie of being xenophobic. This was after McKenzie expressed disapproval of Anosike’s church's bid for the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.