The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, hit back after former England footballer Wayne Rooney criticised the South African World Cup

Rooney was part of the England squad that participated in the World Cup and was defeated by Germany in the knockout stages

McKenzie blasted Rooney’s take, and South Africans joined in, calling the football pundit out

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Wayne Rooney's criticism of the 2010 FIFA World Cup incensed Gayton McKenzie. Images: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie did not take kindly to former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney’s criticism of the 2010 World Cup.

Rooney made the comments on The Overlap Podcast, which featured former football players Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney, Jill Scott, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright. George posted a snippet of the podcast episode on his @StokeyyG2 X account, where Rooney made the remarks.

Wayne Rooney disses 2010 FIFA World Cup

Neville began the clip by reading a comment on a card which stated that the USA in the World Cup will be “the worst ever.” Keane asked if Neville meant the USA team or the tournament. Neville replied that he referred to the tournament. Wright chipped in and said that once the football matches start, the games are always amazing. Scott commented that the logistics of hosting the World Cup in different nations would present a challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Wayne Rooney did not have good memories of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rooney jumped in and trashed the 2010 World Cup.

“You’re not getting worse than South Africa. The USA game, the first game, it’s pitch-black; there are no fans there. It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all,” he said.

Watch the clip on X here:

McKenzie hits back

McKenzie fired back at Rooney with a sharp rebuke, reminding Rooney that Germany knocked the England team out 4-1 in the knockout stages.

“If I got knocked out 4-1 by Germany in the round of 16, I would have also thought it was a horrible World Cup. Go kick a ball instead of trying to kick Africa. Loser.”

Read the X tweet here:

South Africans blast Rooney

South Africans flocked to the comment section and hit Rooney with punchlines.

Footy Banter Content said:

“Now Wayne Rooney put me in a position to agree with Gayton McKenzie.”

Evidence Bongwe added:

“He’s looking for attention because he’s not relevant.”

Cindy laughed.

“Rooney saying South Africa 2010 was the worst World Cup, while half the world remembers it as one of the most iconic tournaments ever. The vuvuzelas alone made it unforgettable, Wayne. 😂”

M.O.D.A.F.O.K.A said:

“Rooney saying 2010 didn’t feel like a World Cup is wild when he himself didn’t feel like Wayne Rooney that summer. Zero goals, 0 assists, invisible. Pot calling the Vuvuzela black.”

Gretchy roasted Rooney hard.

“Funny how Wayne Rooney suddenly has opinions about South Africa when his 2010 FIFA World Cup performance was a ghost session. No goals. No Legacy, Just frustration.”

3 Briefly News articles about Gayton McKenzie

Source: Briefly News