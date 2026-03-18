Veteran sports presenter and broadcaster Robert Marawa unearthed an old article from the archives about Patrice Motsepe

Motsepe trended on social media hours after the Confederation of African Football declared Morocco the winners of the African Cup of Nations 2025

In the resurfaced article, Motsepe apologised for praising US President Donald Trump six years ago

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Patrice Motsepe once praised Donald Trump and got roasted for it. Images: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— Sports presenter Robert Marawa joined social media in roasting Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe after CAF declared Morocco as the winners of the recent African Cup of Nations 2025 tournament.

Marawa tweeted on his @robertmarawa X account on 18 March 2026, hours after CAF announced that Senegal forfeited the AFCON victory following an appeal from Morocco. Marawa reminded South Africans of an article from 2020.

“The man once told Trump: “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. We want you to do well!” 😂🤣😂”

View the tweet on X here:

What did Motsepe say in 2020?

Motsepe spoke at a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos, Switzerland, and said that Africa wants Trump to do well. He added that the success of America is the success of the rest of the world. He faced criticism from the public, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, for his comments.

The Motsepe Foundation later released a statement. Motsepe said he had no right to speak on behalf of the continent. He added that the remarks were aimed at fostering dialogue between the Trump administration and Africa’s business and political leaders.

Patrice Motsepe's comments about Donald Trump have resurfaced. Image: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans join Marawa in roasting Motsepe

Motsepe was not spared from a strong roasting session by South Africans on X, who slammed CAF.

In Good Standing said:

“Today, people are winning trophies in boardrooms.”

Mukhovhe24 remarked:

“Robert, mind you, this is the same PM who apparently wants to become the next SA President.”

Stella added:

“When we get told he is the next potential South African President, those who select leaders in this country must have known something we don’t know.”

Chimurenga observed:

“Africa knows, the world knows, and we all know who the real African champions are from the pitch, not the boardroom.”

Others defended Motsepe

Steven Moate said:

“Robert, this is so low of you. You know very well that Patrice Motsepe had nothing to do with this decision.”

Thuso Dibetso observed:

“Very low indeed. CAF is not a one-man show, and having someone like Marawa using their feelings instead of the CAF governance structure is disappointing.”

Moola remarked:

“Remembering something like that shows that you hate the same man who is trying his best to change African football.”

3 Briefly News articles about Patrice Motsepe

Source: Briefly News