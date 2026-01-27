Patrice Motsepe has officially entered the $ 4 billion club , cementing his place among the world’s richest and becoming only the fourth South African to reach this milestone

As President of CAF and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, Motsepe wields significant influence in African football, driving the sport’s growth and raising its global profile

His diverse business empire spans mining, finance, technology, and renewable energy, demonstrating how strategic investments and cross-border ventures have fueled his rapid net-worth growth

Senegal's Sadio Mane gets Man of the Competition award and congratulated by CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Cup Of Nations Final match Image: Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

He is South Africa’s first black billionaire and is renowned not only for his mining empire and philanthropy but also for his distinctive lifestyle.

The South African mining magnate, who has led African football since March 2021 and was re-elected in March 2025, has seen his net worth rise sharply, driven by a rally in gold and copper assets and a strategic expansion into Australia. According to Forbes, Motsepe’s fortune now stands at approximately $4.2 billion, placing him among the world’s top 1,000 wealthiest individuals and making him only the fourth South African to reach the $4 billion milestone.

This achievement also positions Motsepe in an elite group of African billionaires who have surpassed $4 billion, joining the ranks of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person; Johann Rupert, the luxury-goods magnate behind Richemont and sports investor; Nicky Oppenheimer, former De Beers heir; Nassef Sawiris of Egypt; Mike Adenuga of Nigeria; and Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose wealth comes from cement and sugar industries.

Through African Rainbow Capital, Motsepe has built a diverse portfolio spanning financial services, technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy, including stakes in Tyme Group, a Singapore-based digital bank operating across Africa and Southeast Asia. His wealth has continued to grow even amid a $195 million mining dispute in Tanzania, underlining the complexities and risks of cross-border resource investments.

Reaching the $4 billion milestone remains rare among African billionaires, highlighting how strategic diversification, commodity exposure, and influence in both sport and politics can propel industrialists into the ranks of the global elite.

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe conducts a press conference in Johannesburg on March 16, 2021, following his recent election. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe’s Impact on African Football

Motsepe’s influence extends far beyond business. Since acquiring Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club in 2003, he has guided the team to major successes, including the 2016 CAF Champions League title. His passion for football grew further in March 2021, when he became President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe continues to champion the growth and global recognition of African football. His leadership at CAF, combined with his extensive business ventures, has cemented his reputation as a powerful figure both in the corporate world and on the football pitch, leaving a lasting legacy in sport across the continent.

