President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday, 26 January, highlighted declining unemployment and poverty levels

Ramaphosa pointed to other encouraging signs, including four consecutive quarters of economic growth

Critical reforms in electricity, logistics, and water were highlighted as essential to sustaining the recovery.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted declining unemployment and poverty levels. Image: Mdnnews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested that recent shifts in South Africa’s economic indicators point to a gradual recovery, while cautioning that the real test lies in whether these gains can be sustained and felt by ordinary citizens.

Poverty and inequality levels have eased

Speaking on Monday, 26 January 2026, Ramaphosa noted that unemployment, poverty and inequality levels have eased in recent months, according to data from Statistics South Africa. These trends, alongside four consecutive quarters of economic growth, low inflation and renewed investor confidence following the country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, indicate that stabilisation efforts are beginning to show results. The President signalled that the current upswing remains fragile. He indicated that without a significant increase in investment, the recent improvements risk being short-lived.

Recommendations from the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, he said, place strong emphasis on scaling up infrastructure development and reducing the cost of doing business. The focus, Ramaphosa suggested, should be on infrastructure projects that unlock growth, create jobs and ease operational pressures on the economy. He highlighted electricity, logistics and water as areas requiring urgent reform, noting that progress in these sectors is key to maintaining economic momentum. Lower energy costs, in particular, were cited as central to both growth and social development.

Ramaphosa also pointed to ongoing efforts to stabilise state-owned enterprises and expand public-private partnerships, with more than R1 trillion allocated to infrastructure projects over the next three years. Looking ahead, he indicated that coordinated action between government and social partners would be necessary to ensure economic gains translate into lasting improvements. Cabinet is expected to consider detailed implementation plans at its annual Lekgotla later this month.

The President warned that more needed to be done to ensure sustainable progress. Image: Mdnnews/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what the president said.

Sipho Masuku said:

"Yes, since he earns millions compared to others, it's a different story."

Martin Lancefield said

"Mr President, your party has been steering the ship since 1994, and I don’t think you’ve made it out of the harbour yet."

Segale Sonono said:

"Moving away from the USA has helped SA to improve; that aid tied to economic stagnation has broken down. Our economy is no longer fully controlled by imperialists."

Shane Heyns said:

"Only when elections are around the corner, and then after that, the comrades go back to looting."

Tobie Schalkwyk said:

"You can thank Trump. It all boils down to lower oil prices and a high gold price."

Source: Briefly News