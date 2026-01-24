President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the work done by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Ad Hoc Committee

The president admitted that crime remained a major challenge in the country, saying that the police needed to do more

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ramaphosa's comments, noting his comments about the Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to use the Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Committee reports to root out corruption in the criminal justice system. Image: Phill Magakoe

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to using the reports from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Ad Hoc Committee to root out corruption.

The Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee are both probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Ramaphosa promises that action will be taken

Speaking at the African National Congress’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla in Boksburg on 24 January 2026, Ramaphosa said that the testimonies before both hearings undermined the country’s confidence in law enforcement.

He reiterated that this needed to change, saying he would use the recommendations to do just that.

“In 2026, this needs to change. South Africans need to see action being taken to prevent crime and to bring those responsible to book.

“We must use the findings and the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee to decisively tackle areas where there is rot in our criminal justice system,” Ramaphosa said.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was established to probe the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Ramaphosa admits that violence and crime are a challenge

The president also noted that violence and crime remained major challenges in the country.

During his address, he noted that he had spoken to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, to intensify response efforts.

“I had a discussion with the Commissioner of Police, and we’ve reflected on all these killings and all these acts of criminality. “I stressed to them that they must now re-double their efforts in as many ways as possible.

President Ramaphosa added that if police needed to set up specialised teams with greater expertise, they must do so, saying he expected that of them. Ironically, the closure of one specialised team, the Political Killings Task Team, is what led General Mkhwanazi to hold his press briefing.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments, with many reiterating that they were tired of words but no action.

Mantanjeni Joseph Majova said:

“We need action, not fancy words. Let the law take its course.”

Alinah Mokoena agreed:

“We would prefer for him to take action rather than talk. We are tired of promises.”

@Truthto46774607 asked:

“Didn't he say the same thing about Zondo?”

Arvin Hooseria exclaimed:

“Wow. It's a pity that he has only been told now. Can you imagine what drastic steps he would've taken 30 years ago?”

Mtobi Nash stated:

“This has been going on for years. The issue is, what have you done or are going to do about it?”

Marcelle Furno Combrinck questioned:

“So, what has happened to all those exposed in the Zondo Commission? Will this be any different?”

Remi Shur added:

“Nothing was done to the criminals outed in the Zondo Commission. Nothing will happen after this commission, too.”

