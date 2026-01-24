The National Union of Metal Workers (NUMSA) marched to the United States of America Consulate in Sandton

NUMSA called for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores

The trade union also expressed concern that nothing was stopping the US from attacking South Africa as well

NUMSA called for an end to the USA's actions in Venezuela. Image: @Numsa_Media

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The National Union of Metal Workers (NUMSA) has called for an end to what it calls US aggression in Venezuela.

The trade union marched to the United States of America Consulate in Sandton on 24 January 2026, calling for the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Maduro and his wife were abducted by US forces on 3 January 2026 at their compound in Caracas.

They have since appeared in a Manhattan federal court, facing narcoterrorism charges and weapons possession. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Why did NUMSA march to the US Consulate?

In an official statement, NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim explained that the march was to reject American aggression against Venezuela.

Jim also stated that Trump waged a disinformation campaign against South Africa, which is based on his claims that a white genocide was being implemented. He noted that South Africa was facing sanctions and the possibility of being removed from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a result of Trump’s claims.

“If this happens, many workers will lose jobs, and this will worsen the job loss blood bath,” Jim said in the statement.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were abducted from their home in Venezuela. Image: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

NUMSA is concerned that Cyril Ramaphosa could be kidnapped

NUMSA’s statement also expressed concern that no country was exempt from Donald Trump’s aggression, especially given the threats he made to other nations.

The President of the United States has already warned Cuba and Colombia of similar scenes, while stating that the US planned to take control of Greenland.

“What happened in Venezuela can happen anywhere, and President Trump can easily use his propaganda of lies of a White genocide in South Africa to invade South Africa, kidnap President Ramaphosa and declare himself Acting President of South Africa — just as he has done in Venezuela,” the statement read.

As a result, NUMSA invited everyone, regardless of logos and flags, to ‘unite against the threat posed by Trump and his corrupt cronies’. The African National Congress (ANC) showed its support for the march, with 1st Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane in attendance.

The ANC said it would join the march in support of international solidarity, anti-imperialism, and the right of nations to determine their own path of development.

