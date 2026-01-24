Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen weighed in on Donald Trump's comments about a white genocide

John Steenhuisen rejected Donald Trump’s white genocide claims in South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – John Steenhuisen has sparked a debate online as he responded to Donald Trump’s claims about a white genocide in South Africa.

The President of the United States of America doubled down on his comments about a white genocide, insisting that it needs to be stopped. Trump made the comments in response to a question by eNCA’s Heidi Giokos about his beliefs.

Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, disputed Trump’s claims, saying that while there was a big problem with crime, there was no genocide.

What did Steenhuisen say about the claims?

Speaking to journalists in Cape Town on Thursday, 22 January 2026, Steenhuisen admitted that there were rural safety issues and that farm murders were brutal in their nature, but noted that it was due to a broader crime issue and not white people being targeted.

“We have white people murdered, yes, but we also have coloured and black South Africans, as well as Indian South Africans and South Africans of Asian descent that are being murdered as well,” he said.

He made the comment after US President Donald Trump reiterated this week that there was a white genocide in South Africa. Trump has continuously maintained that terrible things were happening in the country, first making the comments in February 2025.

Steenhuisen believes Trump was fed a lie

The DA leader also said that it was clear Trump had been fed a lie about the country and would not believe anything else because of South Africa’s recent decisions, which have angered trade partners and allies.

“We have put sticks in the eyes of some of our trading partners and allies, and it has left them bewildered and angry. But to take things that are not true and turn them into a truth is simply not fair, and it's not in the interests of either side,” Steenhuisen maintained

He also added that it was strategically important for the United States to maintain a relationship with South Africa, but that the relationship must be two-way and built on trust.

Donald Trump maintains that terrible things are happening in South Africa, saying he's seen the statistics. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are divided by Steenhuisen’s statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Steenhuisen’s comments, as the white genocide claims continue to divide the nation.

Wesley Sharlton asked:

“Is it so rare in SA for politicians to speak the truth that it makes headlines when they do?”

Nyiko Maboko Maringa stated:

“He could have said that in front of Trump last year.”

Muiva Thambu-Junior Ṋangammbi said:

He is right. His fellows will attack him for saying it.

Imelda Sue Carpyde added:

“So now he suddenly admits it. Yes, there's discrimination, but not genocide.”

Priscilla Shandu stated:

“Thank you, Steenhuisen, for saying what all white South Africans know is the truth. Still, we aren't voting for you. We know that this is an election year.

Dennis Van Aarde said:

“The politicians know that they are safe and sound. I dare the politicians to go stay on a farm.”

Charles Marescia suggested:

“Looks like he is on the gravy train.”

Sphamandla Rafael stated:

“DANC and blue lights are treating him very well.”

Source: Briefly News