President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed Iran's participation in the recent Will for Peace naval exercises in South Africa

Ramaphosa also touched on the possibility that the South African National Defence Force disobeyed his orders

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement and voiced frustration that another inquiry was set up

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that a board of inquiry was established into Iran’s naval exercises participation. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Rodger Bosch

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that a board of inquiry has been opened into Iran’s participation in the recent Will for Peace naval exercises.

The exercises were conducted in South African waters between 9 and 16 January 2026 and involved BRICS Plus countries. The matter was organised by China, but it was Iran’s participation that stirred up controversy.

Iran’s violent crackdown on protestors has raised alarms and criticism, leading to President Ramaphosa ordering that the country’s navy just be observers during the exercises, but this was seemingly ignored.

SA's Navy Chief, Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, is already under scrutiny following Iran's participation.

Iran's ships continued to participate in drills despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's order. Image: Rodger Bosch

Board of inquiry established into the naval exercise

Speaking on the sidelines of the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla in Benoni on 21 January 2026, Ramaphosa was asked about whether he would take action against the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) if it was found that it defied his orders.

The president reiterated that China was in charge of the invites, but that Pretoria raised the issue of Iran with Beijing.

He also called for the board of inquiry to be allowed time to investigate the claims before any decisions could be made about disciplinary actions.

“It is a matter that everyone in defence and in government is seized with at the moment,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the government preferred to examine every aspect before blurting out whatever people want to hear.

South Africans not impressed with Ramaphosa’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments, but many were not impressed with the establishment of yet another inquiry.

@ipsmok stated:

“Enquiries for everything, and nothing changes afterwards.”

@SQ_Gunner said:

“Ah, come on, Mr President. Be decisive and stamp your authority in such matters. Why go for a board of inquiry when you can just call those responsible to account? These inquiries and delayed decision-making in this country allow people not to take responsibility.”

@Jikingqina added:

“Always an inquiry.”

@kiffboet exclaimed:

“Oh, good Lord. More public funds flushed down the bottomless pit that is your administration's ‘inquiries’.”

@Mampe05 said:

“Each and every time it's inquiries. We want action.”

@askarimahlaka urged:

“You cannot always afford to hesitate. Sometimes decisive action is necessary.”

@JVCK89 added:

“Inquiry after inquiry.”

@guydelta said:

“Yet another ‘board of inquiry’.”

