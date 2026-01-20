The Western Cape Department of Education is exploring the possibility of expelling the Milnerton High School boys who are accused of being behind a violent bullying incident

The suspects appeared in court facing charges of assault with intent to causegrievous bodily harm and were released on bail

South Africans demanded that the learners be expelled and accused the government of not wanting to take action against the suspects

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The Milnerton High School boys are back in court. Image: Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Education in the Western Cape is considering recommendations to expel the Milnerton High School learners who were arrested for a violent bullying incident that went viral in 2025. South Africans, however, demanded that the learners be expelled.

According to IOL, Bronagh Hammond, the Western Cape Education spokesperson, stated that Milnerton High School's internal disciplinary process for learners was finalized and concluded in December. The school's Disciplinary Committee recommended that the seven learners be expelled.

Parents welcome the Disciplinary Committee's decision

Vanessa Le Roux, the founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA) and the victim's mother's spokesperson, welcomed the recommendation, saying it felt like justice. She said institutions of learning have no place for criminality and bullying behaviour. She said the suspects knew what they were doing.

Le Roux said that the organisation sends prayers of healing to the families of all the victims.

"They must be the ones who pick up the emotional damage that was done to these children," she said.

The seven suspects are expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 20 January 2025. Their initial court appearance was on 23 October 2025, with six appearing in Court 26 and two juveniles appearing in Court 19.

The Milnerton High bullying suspects will appear before the Cape Town Magistrates Court. Image: Usame Yildiz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans call on them to be expelled

Netizens weighing in on the case demanded that the suspects be expelled.

Morne Van Der Berg said:

"Just a few questions: who takes these videos, and what happens at schools thatban cellphones in such a case where a video could have been produced? What is in the best interests of the children?"

Gerry Williams said:

"Set an example to other learners that this behaviour cannot be tolerated."

Mluleki Nozozo asked:

"Considering? What is that? Is considering a real thing?"

Salome Marais said:

"Considering? If the pupils are properly punished, it may be an example for others. These kids are too far gone, and treating them like victims will not change their behaviour."

Michelle van Rooyen said:

"This is evidence of regressive systemic problems in legal and public school systems. May this come to an end soon rather than later."

Parents file complaint over Milnerton High bullying protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission intervened following a wave of online activity after the bullying incident went viral. Parents raised concerns that children's rights were breached during protests at the school.

Parents accused protesters of inciting violence, calling for the suspects to be harmed. The SAHRC urged parents to refrain from hate speech.

