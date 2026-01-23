The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, appeared before the East London Magistrates Court, where a social worker spoke in his favour

The Commander-in-Chief appeared for his pre-sentencing hearing after he was found guilty of discharging a gun in a public place

South Africans disputed the social worker's statements and called on the state not to give Malema preferential treatment because of his political stature

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — A social worker testifying at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said that he did not qualify to be sentenced to prison. She testified at his pre-sentencing appearance before the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 23 January 2026.

According to SABC News, social worker Jessie Thompson said that nobody was harmed when Malema fired a gun at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018. She added that Malema discharged the gun in a celebratory manner. He did not intend any violence.

Social worker defends Malema

Thompson said that after conducting a thorough assessment of Malema's personal circumstances and the seriousness of the offences, she called for a fine that reflects the gravity of the offence. She also said that Malema must be restricted from possessing a firearm license for a certain period. She also said that he must donate to Gunfree South Africa, a non-governmental organisation focused on reducing gang violence.

Malema's appearance in court was marked by an increase in security outside and inside the court. Members and supporters of the EFF gathered in their thousands to support Malema. Malema's pre-sentencing was postponed to 15-16 April.

His legal team argued for leniency and stated that Malema was the primary breadwinner of his family. The team pointed out that Malema's imprisonment would severely impact his family.

South Africans predict Malema's sentence

Netizens on Facebook shared different predictions of the sentence they believe Malema will be handed down.

Nyanda Sekethwayo said:

"He will be fined for violation of the Firearm Act. No direct imprisonment will be imposed."

Sandla Kayingana said:

"I want to know if Julius Malema was trained to use a firearm. If not, why is he guilty? My understanding is that the security officer is supposed to be charged according to the Firearm Act 60 of 2000."

Nelson Hassan Johnson said:

"I'm smelling a R5000 fine sentence to avoid chaos."

Theunis Zaaiman said:

"If he does get a prison sentence, then he will appeal. My biggest concern here is how on earth the bodyguard was found not guilty, and Malema found guilty?"

Sabelo Jesus Sabza said:

"He has to take accountability and responsibility for his actions. However, I suggest that he should at least pay a certain fine and move on with his life."

EFF slams the state for Malema case

In a related article, Briefly News reported that EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo slammed the state after Malema was found guilty. He spoke outside the courthouse where Malema appeared.

Thambo said that the state wanted to make an example of Malema. He argued that the case was politically-motivated.

