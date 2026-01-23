A woman was arrested after paying a bribe of R3,000 to a senior TMPD official in Tshwane

Thaluki allegedly offered R10,000 after failing in the City of Tshwane recruitment drive

The payment was allegedly part of a broader attempt to secure a position within the metro police service

A 22-year-old woman who allegedly paid R3,000 in an attempt to bribe a senior Tshwane Metro Police Department official. Image: TMPDSafety/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, TSHWANE - A young woman accused of trying to buy her way into the Tshwane Metro Police Department has been released on warning after having appeared in court, with her case postponed to 20 February 2026.

Woman paid R3,000 to a senior TMPD official

The 22-year-old, Lesudi Tshegofatso Thaluki, was arrested on Thursday, 22 January 2026, by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Pretoria, according to spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo. Investigators allege Thaluki paid R3,000 to a senior TMPD official during an undercover sting at Wonderboom Junction Shopping Centre. The officer was working with the Hawks at the time. The payment was allegedly part of a broader attempt to secure a position within the metro police service.

The case reportedly dates back to 9 January 2026, when a TMPD commissioner received an email from Thaluki claiming she had been unsuccessful in the City of Tshwane’s recruitment drive. In the message, she allegedly requested assistance to be appointed and offered R10,000 in exchange.

Stopped the alleged bribery attempt

The commissioner reported the approach to the Hawks, triggering an investigation that resulted in the undercover operation and arrest. Singo said the intervention stopped the alleged bribery attempt before it could progress further.

Thaluki appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 23 January 2026, where she was released on warning. The matter will return to court next month while investigations continue. Gauteng Hawks head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa praised the investigating team for acting swiftly and reiterated a call for public servants to report corruption without delay.

Thaluki was arrested by the Pretoria-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) unit. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News