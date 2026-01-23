Thousands gathered in East London for Julius Malema's pre-sentencing hearing on his firearm conviction

Malema was convicted of unlawfully discharging a firearm during an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018

South Africans expressed mixed opinions on Malema's sentencing and accountability for public figures

EASTERN CAPE, EAST LONDON - Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters supporters gathered in East London on Friday morning, 23 January 2026, ahead of party leader Julius Malema’s pre-sentencing hearing in his firearm conviction case at the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Convicted of unlawfully discharging firearm

Malema was convicted of unlawfully discharging a firearm during an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018, following a lengthy trial that was marked by multiple delays. Friday’s proceedings are expected to determine the sentence he will receive.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party believed the state was attempting to “make an example” of Malema, arguing that the case was politically motivated. Speaking near the courthouse as supporters assembled, Thambo said the defence would oppose any harsh sentence and confirmed that the EFF would appeal the outcome, regardless of the decision. Police maintained a heavy presence around the court precinct as supporters sang and chanted in support of the EFF leader.

Absent from Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee

Malema was absent this week from Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee proceedings as he prepared for the hearing. Earlier reports indicated he would not be able to question suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi or former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride during committee sittings.

Malema was convicted on 1 October 2025 on several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless endangerment and failing to take reasonable precautions.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the sentencing.

Hannelie Reinhardt said:

"If you do the crime, you must do the time."

Johan Van Rensburg said:

"We (the public) and politicians/parliamentarians have to adhere to the same law and consequences. We can’t apply the law only when the outcomes suit us. There should be no special treatment for individuals who are politicians or parliamentarians; in fact, they should be held to a higher standard."

Eben Fourie said:

"What example are they talking about? He broke the law and is awaiting his sentencing. I am sure that is how everyone is treated who breaks the law. What makes this case different?"

Dirk Coetzee said:

"Yes. If the state does not make an example of him, it will show others that breaking the law is not a crime! No consequences for breaking the law. Monday's taxi accident is a good example of why there are laws and rules. To protect every SA citizen."

Herman Maartens said:

"Nobody is above the law in a democracy; let that sink in."

