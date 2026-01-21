A video of an elder supporter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressing her support for the party president, Julius Malema, has sparked a debate

Malema is expected to appear before the East London Magistrates Court for his pre-sentencing hearing after the court found him guilty of firing a gun in 2018

While some supported her, others slammed her and Malema's supporters for insisting that Malema was not guilty despite the verdict

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

An EFF supporter gogo showed love to Julius Malema. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — An elder supporter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema showed her unwavering support for the Commander-in-Chief ahead of his court appearance in the Eastern Cape on 23 January 2026. This was after Malema was found guilty of firing a gun at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

X user MphoDibakoane posted the video on his @mpho_shambie X account. In the video, the old woman says Malema must be strong. Referring to him as "Commander", she said that he is innocent. She said he was happy on that day, and that it was unfair that Malema was found guilty but his bodyguard was acquitted of the charges.

EFF supporter Gogo stands with Malema

The gogo asked what Malema did. She added that Malema was not alone and the person assigned to him was also responsible.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He must be released. There's nothing wrong with what Malema did. I will be watching the proceedings," she said.

View the video on X here:

Like the gogo, the EFF CiC Malema weighed in on the verdict and said that he intended to challenge the verdict. He slammed the court for acquitting the bodyguard who handed him the firearm in the video, which went viral.

Julius Malema will soon be in court. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate

South Africans commenting on social media slammed the gogo and called the poster out.

EarthOdd said:

"Courts don't decide guilt by chants or family loyalty. Julius Malema was found guilty on evidence, not slogans. Justice isn't a popularity contest, and shouting "not guilty" doesn't overturn a verdict. Economic Freedom Fighters supporters should respect the rule of law."

Name cannot be blank said:

"Ah, so she's the judge now. Okay."

Reuben Mudau said:

"Stop what you're eating. It's not good for your health. Remember, Julius Malema was found guilty, so he's awaiting sentencing."

Tshela thupa fela said:

"Imagine protecting an idiot who refuses to take accountability for his stupid actions of discharging a firearm in a public space, endangering people's lives."

wetnoodle said:

"Fortunately, the courts don't convict on skin colour, contrary to what you are led to believe."

A look at the consequences of Julius Malema's sentencing

In a related article, Briefly News explores what Malema's looming sentence meant for the party and South Africa. Malema will return in court on 23 January for the pre-sentencing hearing.

A prison sentence exceeding 12 months could disqualify him from Parliament for five years, stripping him of his MP status. This could cripple the party in Parliament.

Source: Briefly News