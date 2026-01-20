Robert McBride confirmed ANC membership amid scrutiny over his outdated CV submission

Mixed public reactions follow McBride's testimony and perceived arrogance during parliamentary proceedings

McBride faces allegations of police interference as MPs express frustration over his attitude and secrecy

Robert McBride faces MPs over attitude and outdated CV during his oral submission at the Ad Hoc committee. Image: @ANCParliament/X

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride confirmed in Parliament that he is a member of the African National Congress (ANC). He appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 20 January 2026, where he quickly came under fire for his attitude and sparked debates over his political affiliation.

McBride is scheduled to testify on 20 and 21 January 2026, during which he is expected to respond to allegations that he interfered in police operations.

MPL Member Dereleen James posted on X about McBride confirming his ANC membership.

The public on social media commented that McBride's attitude and perceived arrogance speaks volume about his political affiliation. Some voices defended his right to political affiliation, noting that South Africans, including public officials, are free to belong to any party.

Public reaction

@African_Spring joked:

"Now Mbalula has to go and verify if Robert McBride is indeed an ANC member. He sure should hate his job by now.

@CynthieHobbs stated:

"There isn't a position he has occupied that he has not investigated for one or other misconduct! In the ANC, you just get redeployed elsewhere in government with the stench of corruption all around you!

@Mramatla_ said:

"Robert McBride was a member of ANC, so corruption to them means nothing, look how old these people are !"

@Gifthenation27 remarked:

"Arrogance speaks volumes. He knows a lot about his comrades."

@moregish stated:

"Didn't we all know that he is and has always been a member of the ANC? What's wrong with that?"

McBride was suspended in 2021

Robert McBride was reported in 2021 to have been suspended from his role at the State Security Agency, where he was head of the foreign branch, although the agency did not publicly disclose the reasons for the suspension. McBride, also formerly chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police, faced public attention as details around the suspension remained confidential.

Members of parliament fumed over McBride's attitude, outdated cv and secrecy over employment.Image: Brenton Geach/Getty Images

