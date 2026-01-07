The Ad Hoc Committee met in Parliament in the Western Cape after President Cyril Ramaphosa extended it

The Committee convened to discuss the next witnesses, and Brown Mogotsi's impending testimony was discussed

Mogotsi opened up about security concerns as he is expected to appear, as other witnesses also made a similar request

Brown Mogotsi will appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and RapidEye

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Suspected fixer Brown Mogotsi, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in 2025, is afraid of testifying in person. The Ad Hoc Committee's legal team is expected to interview him on 11 January 2026.

The committee met on 7 January in Parliament, Western Cape, to finalise the list of witnesses to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. These include Mogotsi and other figures like Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mogotsi fears for his life

Advocate Norman Arendse revealed that his legal team has not reached out to Mogotsi. Mogotsi said that he feared for his life and asked to testify in person. He is expected to consult with Arendse's team on 11 January. Arendse humorously said that Brown Mogotsi will be interviewed if he survives 8 January, in reference to the African National Congress's annual January 8 celebrations.

Who else is expected to testify?

Former Hawks boss Robert McBride is also expected to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, who was accused of controlling the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, is also on the list. However, he, like Mogotsi, is hesitant to testify in person and has requested to testify virtually. Members of Parliament opposed the requests.

Brown Mogotsi is scared. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Why did Parliament establish an Ad Hoc Committee?

Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza directed the Portfolio Committees on Police and Justice and Constitutional Development to meet to discuss how Parliament would respond to allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. This was after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

He accused Mogotsi, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of being part of a network of criminal syndicates referred to in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as made up of cartels called the Big Five.

