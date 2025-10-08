The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, discussed the Big 5 criminal cartels of Gauteng

The cartels were initially mentioned when crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo testified about them at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament established to investigate the allegations he made during his 6 July press briefing

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified about the Big 5 criminal cartel that crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo testified about at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mkhwanazi testified on 8 October 2025 in Parliament in Cape Town. Mkhwanaszo was the first witness to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system.

In a clip News Live SA posted on its @newslivesa X account, Mkhwanazi said he could only speak of the Big 5 criminal cartel bosses who have been arrested. He referred to attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala and murder-accused Katiso Molefe. Both tendepreneurs are reportedly the heads of two of the Big 5 cartels.

Mkhwanazi said that the remaining three members of the Big 5 are known tendepreneurs. He did not divulge their identities. He said the three members regularly receive tenders from the government.

