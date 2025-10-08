The KwaZulu-Natal provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said he opened a case against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya

He made the revelation during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, established to investigate the infiltration of the criminal justice system

Mkhwanazi opened the case after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that he did not authorise the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

Mkhwanazi was testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, Cape Town. The Asd Ho Committee was established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made during the explosive press briefing he held on 6 July 2025.

Mkhwanazi said he asked National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola if he authorised the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team or to remove the 121 dockets from its desk. He said Masemola gave him a statement under oath where he confirmed that he did not authorise Sibiya to remove the dockets from the PKTT. He said that after realizing that he had a criminal case, he opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against Sibiya.

