Opposition parties wanted Dianne Kohler Barnard to recuse herself from Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee hearings

The Democratic Alliance (DA) member was named in Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony before the committee

Julius Malema came to the defence of the DA member, saying no one else had the power to remove members from committees

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance are set to decide on whether Dianne Kohler Barnard will recuse herself from Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee hearings.

The African National Congress (ANC), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and Patriotic Alliance (PA) demanded Kohler Barnard’s recusal to protect the integrity of the committee after she was named by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During his testimony before the committee and even the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner said that the DA member mishandled confidential intelligence information and disclosed sensitive details about Crime Intelligence property acquisitions in press statements and parliamentary questions. Kohler Barnard was part of the committee for the first day of hearings as an alternative member, standing in for Glynnis Breytenbach.

Opposition parties call for DA to remove Kohler Barnard

During a lengthy debate about General Mkhwanazi’s statement, members of the ANC, MK Party and PA called Kohler Barnard to recuse herself. They also called on the DA to field another member, stating that she would not be able to participate impartially in the proceedings.

“We would like the DA and the member concerned to consider withdrawing her membership from the committee to protect all of us,” ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

Chairperson of the committee, Molapi Soviet Lekganyane, stated that he personally would recuse himself if he were implicated, noting that it would not be right for Kohler Barnard to question Mkhwanazi about his claims as a member of the committee while also being accused of wrongdoing. He also conceded that she was not a full member of the committee and was standing in for Breytenbach.

While many were calling for her to recuse herself, it was Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who defended her. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets said the chairperson, nor the committee, had the power to remove members.

DA to deliberate on the matter

As proceedings stretched towards 11 pm, the DA’s members promised to discuss the matter and disclose their decision when proceedings resumed on 8 October 2025. Kohler Barnard has previously dismissed the claims and even asked that Mkhwanazi apologise for his comments.

KZN’s top cop did apologise during testimony, but noted that he was apologising for the member of Parliament not recalling the oath she took not to disclose information.

