KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated the former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament

Mkhwanazi was the first witness to testify during the proceedings, which were delayed, and he accused Mthethwa of abusing state resources

Mthethwa was recently found dead at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris, France, after reportedly jumping to his death

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said crime intelligence money built Nathi Mthethwa's wall. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhanhla Mkhwanazi, said that state money was used to build a perimeter wall around the house of the late former Police Minister and ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mkhwanazi was testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee's sitting in Parliament in Cape Town, Western Cape on 7 October 2205. Mkhwanazi said that as one switches the TV on, one would see the perimeter wall that is built around his house. Mkhwanazi said that nobody was held accountable for the building of the wall.

Mkhwanazi also said that crime intelligence members used money from the crime intelligence fund to control members of the executive. Mkhwanazi said that Mthethwa didn't ask for the wall but said that the rogue members of crime intelligence wanted to use him to loot the state coffers.

Source: Briefly News