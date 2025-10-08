The family of the late former French Ambassador Nahi Mthethwa slammed allegations that state funds were used to upgrade a part of his homestead

This was after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commisioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Commission

Mkhwanai said that Crime Intelligence funds built a R600,000 wall around his home, and the family slammed the allegations

KWAZULU-NATAL — The family of the former French Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa denied that crime intelligence funds were used to build a R600,000 perimeter wall around his homestead in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, testified before the Ad Hoc Committee on 7 October 2025 in Parliament. He testified that the crime intelligence slush fund money was used to erect a wall around his home.

Mthethwa's brother, Khulekani, denied that the wall was built using state funds. He said that Nathi and his wife built the perimeter wall. He spoke outside of Mthwthwa's home in KwaMbonambi.

