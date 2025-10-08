Nathi Mthethwa’s Family Responds to Claims Crime Intelligence Money Built a Perimeter Wall
- The family of the late former French Ambassador Nahi Mthethwa slammed allegations that state funds were used to upgrade a part of his homestead
- This was after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commisioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Commission
- Mkhwanai said that Crime Intelligence funds built a R600,000 wall around his home, and the family slammed the allegations
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The family of the former French Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa denied that crime intelligence funds were used to build a R600,000 perimeter wall around his homestead in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal.
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, testified before the Ad Hoc Committee on 7 October 2025 in Parliament. He testified that the crime intelligence slush fund money was used to erect a wall around his home.
Mthethwa's brother, Khulekani, denied that the wall was built using state funds. He said that Nathi and his wife built the perimeter wall. He spoke outside of Mthwthwa's home in KwaMbonambi.
Source: Briefly News
