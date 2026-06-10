A Cape Town woman named Michelle Toms met a waiter named Joel at The Nest restaurant earlier in the year. She learned that Joel and his wife had a dream of building a preschool in Khayelitsha. After hearing their story, Toms took to Instagram on 28 May 2026 to share it and collect donations for the couple.

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Left, screenshot taking from the clip showing Joel stunned, middle, Michelle Toms, and right, another screenshot from the clip. Images: Michelle Toms

Source: Instagram

The response from South Africans was immediate and generous. People rallied behind the couple without hesitation. The donations came pouring in from across the country.

A community comes together for Joel and his wife

Toms shared a video of the moment the couple received the donations. Joel and his wife were visibly overwhelmed, moved to tears by the outpouring of kindness. Toms said the moment left her heart completely full.

South Africans in the comments section were deeply touched by the story. Many called Joel a gem and praised Toms for her generosity and compassion. Others said the world needed far more moments like this one.

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The couple’s dream of opening a preschool in Khayelitsha represents something bigger than bricks and mortar. It is about building a future for young children in their community. South Africans agreed that this is exactly the kind of story the country needs to see more of.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving preschools in SA

Source: Briefly News