“A Heart of Gold”: Cape Town Woman Leaves SA Emotional With Donations for Waiter’s Preschool Dream
A Cape Town woman named Michelle Toms met a waiter named Joel at The Nest restaurant earlier in the year. She learned that Joel and his wife had a dream of building a preschool in Khayelitsha. After hearing their story, Toms took to Instagram on 28 May 2026 to share it and collect donations for the couple.
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The response from South Africans was immediate and generous. People rallied behind the couple without hesitation. The donations came pouring in from across the country.
A community comes together for Joel and his wife
Toms shared a video of the moment the couple received the donations. Joel and his wife were visibly overwhelmed, moved to tears by the outpouring of kindness. Toms said the moment left her heart completely full.
South Africans in the comments section were deeply touched by the story. Many called Joel a gem and praised Toms for her generosity and compassion. Others said the world needed far more moments like this one.
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The couple’s dream of opening a preschool in Khayelitsha represents something bigger than bricks and mortar. It is about building a future for young children in their community. South Africans agreed that this is exactly the kind of story the country needs to see more of.
Watch the video below:
More stories involving preschools in SA
- Preschool children participated in a public awareness march focused on standing against children being abused and promoting child safety education.
- An Eastern Cape dad shared a video of his toddler son taking the stage at his preschool's baby competition.
- A preschool teacher joined her young learners in doing the viral Malume Challenge, and the video warmed hearts.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za