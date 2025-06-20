A preschool teacher joined her young learners in doing the viral Malume Challenge, and the video warmed hearts

The children followed her lead with adorable energy, creating a joyful moment that TikTok users couldn’t get enough of

Mzansi netizens praised the teacher for her positive influence and genuine connection with the kids

South Africans are touched by a sweet video of a preschool teacher dancing the Malume Challenge with her young learners, calling it wholesome and uplifting.

A sweet preschool teacher danced the Malume Challenge with her learners, and Mzansi couldn’t get enough. Image: @kondis2

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video has captured the hearts of South Africans, showcasing a vibrant preschool teacher engaging her young learners in the popular Malume Challenge. The clip, which features the children's utterly adorable and infectious participation, has left Mzansi swooning and celebrating the power of joyful, creative education.

The viral video, posted by TikTok user @kondis2, draws viewers in with its delightful premise. The cheerful teacher is seen seated at the front of the classroom, enthusiastically pretending to be behind the wheel of a car. In her hands, she holds a round clock, repurposed as a steering wheel, embodying the role of a driver.

Behind her, a group of young learners mirrors her actions, imitating passengers in the back of a vehicle. The little ones follow suit with energy and enthusiasm that is nothing short of captivating.

The joy of teaching kids

The video also sparked a wistful sentiment among some viewers, who openly expressed wishes that their school memories had been as joyful. The Malume Challenge itself, a playful dance trend set to the catchy 'Malume' song by Mr JazziQ and collaborators, has swept across TikTok.

The video beautifully reminded Mzansi of the magic that happens when educators truly care. It captured the teacher's infectious energy and the children's eager participation. The positive vibe in the classroom showed that it's not just about delivering syllabus content. It's about nurturing the spirits and overall well-being of the students.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the cute video

Mrs Ndlovu wrote:

"They understood the assignment."

Oceanpearl32 added:

"Ncoa, I wish I were part of this class."

Siwe said:

"Ncoa, they are so happy."

Mfundo Ncanana said:

"Leskole siyamthatha umfundi ona 36 years."

Ntokozomakhanya4 added:

"Nothing is fulfilling than doing what you love."

LadyH_SA wrote:

"Monate wa goba Foundation Phase teacher, no stress."

TumzaB said:

"Nchoa, thats so cute hle. 😃"

Phindile Somi wrote:

"Hampoo malume ungasigxikizi kakhulu."

Patrick Ntsako said:

"Good mood. 🤣"

Phikisile Nkosinathi said:

"One of my favourite teachers in Vulamazibuko Combined School, even my last born and grandson, comes from your class."

Nonkie added:

"Cocomelone zethu."

phillipine_27 said:

"Ncooh, dankie."

Nelisiwe Hlongwane wrote:

"The best teacher in the world."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News