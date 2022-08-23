A loveable little man has Mzansi impressed with his adorable take on a trendy amapiano challenge in a video

Dance challenges are quite the norm when it comes to TikTok, with many people around the world participating in a few of them

Mzansi responded with overwhelming positivity to the slick moves, with many claiming that the cute toddler won it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An adorable toddler has won over the internet with his charming rendition of a trending amapiano dance challenge.

A darling little boy warmed the hearts of many Mzansi peeps with his slick dance moves. Images: ms_phala/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Ms Phala posted the video of the adorable robot challenger on TikTok. The dance challenge is widespread on the platform, with many worldwide sharing their own take on it.

The brief clip begins with the little man positioning the phone in preparation for his grand performance. He then stands in front of it and begins his endearing dance routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi has showered the cute boy with praise, with many saying that he won the challenge. Check out the comments below:

EthanVanRooyen shared:

"The winner of this challenge!"

Mbali_Dhlomo commented:

"Babies are a reflection of their parents, mama nawe it means wenza so."

user269482675828 said:

"lalela the hand representing the head movement."

zamashabalala04 mentioned:

"It's the repositioning of the phone first... then face check before he actually movesso calculated, absolutely made me laugh."

nondumisoVilakazi posted:

"We have found our winner, challenge closed."

Tshepiso Uya shared:

"He does it way better than me!"

sihlecharity4 said:

"Challenge must be closed now, the winner has been found."

Princess N.

"And here I am holding my breath for him not to fall. Adorable baby."

Durban toddler, 4, who identifies as a Zulu person wows Mzansi with adorable vocab in viral videos

In another cute story, Briefly News previously reported on how any South African will tell you that everything about the Zulu culture is an absolute vibe! Okay- perhaps this may be biased, but one little Indian girl, Eva Grace Philip, has undoubtedly taken TikTok by storm with her adorable IsiZulu vocabulary.

A video of her speaking the Nguni language with her mother made quite an impression on many Mzansi netizens who couldn’t help but shower her with love.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News