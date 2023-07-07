Some people saw what looked like Northern lights in Mzansi, and a woman shared the footage online

TikTok user @breezymoreezy was sitting outside a nightclub at four in the morning when she saw this

People were amazed by the video, and some suggested that it was the Southern Lights, also called Aurora Australis, Antarctic

Clubbers thought they were going crazy when they left the club at four in the morning and saw what looked like Nothern lights in Mzansi.

According to Discover the World, the Northern lights should only be seen from parts of Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Alaska and Russia, as well as all of Iceland, not South Africa.

Mzansi woman shares video of 'Nothern lights' seen in SA

TikTok user @breezymoreezy was sitting outside of a nightclub at four in the morning when she and friends saw what looked like Northern lights in Mzansi. Knowing this was not possible, she didn't hype it too much, but luckily she snapped a video.

Take a look at this unexplainable green glow in the Mzansi sky:

People go gaga over the crazy cool video

Many people took to the comment section to share how amazing this is and to try to figure out what that gorgeous glow was.

Read some of the comments:

Nurie asked:

“This isn’t supposed to be possible right? Southern Lights in SA? Was this why it was strangely hot today?”

Jip dropped facts:

“That's the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis, Antarctic). The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are in the Arctic circle in the Northern Hemisphere.”

HeyItzBanshee joked:

“You just know Eskom about to charge those lights’ interest.”

ASHIE B loves it:

“The sky has been mad beautiful lately, not going to lie.”

