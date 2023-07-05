One woman went to the Northwest and had the experience of a lifetime when she had a chance to work with lions

The woman had an adventurous experience at a Game Reserve named Ukuula, and she made content out of it

Many people loved seeing what she went through for the sake of getting some awesome footage

A woman on TikTok vlogged about her lion experience. The lady had an amazing adventure walking with the kings of the jungle.

A TikTok shows a woman with three lions at a North West game reserve had people in awe. Image: @nessa_explores

The TikTokker's experience featuring the lions received over 73,000 likes. Many people left hilarious comments about how scared they would have been.

People admire the brave woman for going face-to-face with three lions

@nessa_explores on TikTok, she posted about the experience she had at Ukutula Lodge & Game Reserve. The lady had a similar experience as others when she took the lions on a walk and posed for pictures.

In the video, the lady detailed that the lion experience cost her R1 200, which included lunch.

South Africans joke after a woman walks with three lions

Many people love to see others' adventurous experiences. The video showed people laughing as they made jokes about how dangerous the experience looked.

Ziphozenkosi M marvelled:

"Girl isbindi. [Coourage.]"

Your Future Wife joked:

"Keep on posing girl I’m watching the one on the tree. I’m case be try to jump I’ll let you know."

noticed:

"It’s how your breathing changed."

Evuya declared:

"Could never be me."

Flower said:

:The one on the tree is stressing me out."

Sibonelo Glenrose Ts wondered:

"Why ni tester u Nkulunkulu. [Why are you testing God.]"

Musawenkosi applauded:

"Great, now every American is gonna see this and think all Lions are chilled."

Queen! Johannesburg woman walking with lions in traditional attire goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful South African woman, @kingsky, walked with lions while wearing traditional attire - at Ukuthula Lodge, Johannesburg - fitting for royalty.

"Definitely and experience," she said in a caption.

How many people can say they have walked with lions? Not many. The animals are called kings of the jungle for a reason. But fear not; these lions are trained not to harm people if you follow the guidelines.

