A woman got her hair done and she chose a hairstyle that looked like it took a very long time and many were amazed

The lady in the video got cornrows, and their size made for a viral video which got lots of attention

Online users commented on the video, lots of people thought the hairstyle looked like an arduous task

A woman braided her hair, and it looked unbelievable. Many people were amazed after seeing how the lady patiently said to get her whole head done full of small braids.

A TikTok video shows small cornrows, and many netizens were in awe of their size. Image: @omolaraakosile

Source: TikTok

The video of the women's salon experience received over 18 000 likes. There were comments from people who wondered why she chose the time-consuming style.

Stunner goes viral for time-consuming hairstyle

@omolaraakosile posted a video of a woman who got microscopic cornrow twists done on her head. The video shows close-ups of how tiny the cornrow lines are.

Watch the clip below:

Online users floored by TikTok video of hairstyle

Many people commented on the video, saying they would never have the patience to do their cornrows this tiny. Some joked, asking whether the hair was meant to last forever.

Lytt4Ever said:

"Is the hair supposed to last forever."

phillyk. wrote:

"I feel like crying."

MmesomaChukwu added:

"I have patience issues."

spider wondered:

"How though?"

Nanaaaaa added:

"Okay but to take them out though? Alone. I would shave my head bruhh."

Online users fascinated by braids

Netizens like to see other people's hairstyles. One woman got the internet's attention after she kept her braids installed for months at a time.

Source: Briefly News