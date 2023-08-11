A video of a Mzansi woman showcasing an odd braids headband has been doing the rounds online

In the amusing TikTok video, the woman provides a tutorial on how to wear and style the headpiece

Many South African netizens couldn't believe how pricey she was selling it for, while others were impressed with the convenience of the product

A young South African woman took to social media to show off a headband with several braids attached to it.

SA was amused by a woman's braids headband going for R600. Image: @growingseedsa/TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows woman selling braids headband

In the video posted on TikTok, @growingseedsa is seen showing how to wear the headpiece, which only partially covers the head. To hide the top part of her head, the woman wears hats to demonstrate how to rock a complete look.

As if the headband wasn't odd enough, @growingseedsa decided to sell it for R600. Yoh, the good, sis, is not here to play.

Originating in Africa, braids were traditional indicators of not just style, but culture, family, tribes and religion, according to We Are Memphis. Because braiding took hours upon hours to complete (and sometimes even days), the tradition of hair braiding was also an opportunity to form community and fellowship.

Although the fellowship aspect is cute, the woman's braid headband is sure to come in handy for a quick hairdo update on the go.

South African netizens react to woman's product with witty comments

@Elle responded:

"The 5 braids are R600? ."

@modjay replied:

"My man would laugh yoh."

@bontle mathibe said:

"Braids today, afro tomorrow ."

@Nalo wrote:

"I am going to make myself these for December."

@‍♀️ reacted:

"Everybody so creative."

@Nicoleen Itumeleng M commented:

"For that braid, look without the sitting for braids ."

@Delisile said:

"This is a need. Especially when the afro is looking shaky ."

Pupils 'smoke' classmate's braids to pretend they're at the groove smoking hubbly

In another story, Briefly News reported that smoking hubbly is often seen as a more social activity than smoking cigarettes. People gather around a hookah to smoke and talk, which can create a sense of camaraderie. This can be especially appealing to young people who are looking for a way to fit in with their peers.

A video of a group of pupils using a friend's braids to mimic smoking hubbly at groove had social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted on TikTok shows a young man 'pretending to smoke' his friend's braid as he dances to a tune.

