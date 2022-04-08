How to look expensive on a budget | Top 15 fashion tips for 2022

Have you ever seen someone rock a chic outfit, even if it is not Gucci, Prada or Chanel, and wished you could afford the same look? Believe it or not, you can look expensive without breaking your bank. Take a look at this guide on how to look expensive on a budget.

15 fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget in 2022. Photo: @prettypricefashion

We can all agree that fashion brands like Chanel, Gucci, or Yves Saint Laurent make classic pieces. But unfortunately, most people cannot afford them, no matter how good they want to look. The good news is that there are other ways to look subtly expensive without draining your wallet or bank. Check out these 2022 fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget.

Top 15 tips on how to look good on a budget

How do I dress to look expensive? You may have asked yourself this question a million times if you have a little to splurge on high-quality clothes due to your tight budget.

But here is some good news: some fashion tips can make you dress expensive on a budget. So how can I look rich and expensive? Here are the tips:

1. Find the perfect fit

Wearing well-fitting clothes is another fashion tip on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @yunkyyy

Yes, it sounds cliché but wearing well-fitting clothes makes you look polished. So, choose clothes that flatter your figure and are well-tailored.

2. Choose your fabrics wisely

Choosing fabrics like wool and fur is one of the fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @eva_fabrics_surat

The fabric of every clothe you wear speaks volumes about its quality. So what fabrics make you look rich? They range from satin, linen, wool, grey marl, leather to fur.

3. Rock understated jewelry

You can also look expensive on a budget by wearing understated but elegant jewelry. Photo: @clutch_0

From necklaces, rings, and earrings to bracelets, there are numerous jewelry pieces that you can buy to look chic and expensive. However, you do not have to rock a piece of dramatic jewelry to make a statement. So how do I look expensive in jewelry? Easy! Keep it simple with one or a few delicate pieces that enhance your look.

4. Wear a long coat

One of the tips on how to look expensive on a budget is wearing a long fashionable coat. Photo: @house_of_fashion_nairobi

What clothes make you look expensive? One is a long coat. Yes, a long coat makes you look luxe, especially one that reaches your knees. If you can, go for coats with fabrics like wool.

5. Carry a structured bag

Carrying a structured handbag is among the 2022 fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @chinese_best8

Your handbag is one of the first accessories that people notice. So, go for a structured handbag. A structured bag has edges or flat surfaces that help hold the handbag in shape.

Regardless of what you are rocking, such a bag elevates your look and makes you will look like a million bucks.

6. Throw in some shades

Wearing black shades is one of the women fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @clau.personalshopper

Shades are another accessory that can make you look expensive on a budget. But most people style their shades the wrong way.

So how can I look rich with sunglasses? Go for the big and black shades as they bring out a classic and expensive vibe.

7. Add a belt

Adding a belt to some outfits is another chic fashion tip on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @lovelyfashion2022

Although belts are overlooked, they can help upgrade outfits, making them look like elegant luxury classy outfits. For example, a classic black or brown belt can make looks like a little white dress or a Tee and some jeans chic.

8. Opt for neutral colors

Wearing neutral clothes is another fashion tip on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @jes_alex

There is always room for bold colors in your closet. But if you want to look rich, go for neutral colors like muted green, beige, black, brown, white, or taupe. They never go out of style and are easy to pair.

9. Press or steam your clothes

Pressing and steaming your clothes is one of the fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @newstylemom

Steam or press your clothes no matter how tedious it is to avoid looking like you just came out of bed. It makes your outfit look polished and well-kept, giving off rich vibes.

10. Style your hair

An easy way on how to look expensive on a budget is maintaining your hair. It makes you look tidy and neat. Photo: @hairxmariah

What makes a girl look expensive? Her hairdo! There is no way you will look expensive with unkempt hair. So, take care of your hair. Start with neat but straightforward hairdos, and remember to trim your hair.

11. Wear enough accessories

Wearing enough accessories is also one of the fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget. Photo: @bbgems21

The rule of looking rich with accessories is wearing just enough. But, be sure also to match them with your outfit and body type.

12. Remember the shoes!

Taking care of your shoes is another tip on how to look expensive on a budget as it cuts down on your shoe budget. Photo: @khfagystore

A chic outfit may easily be ruined by an untidy or the wrong pair of shoes. So, get fitting shoes and maintain them in good condition. Be sure to moisturize them to extend their lifespan and cut down your shoe budget.

13. Apply simple make-up

Applying simple make up is another fashion tip on how to look expensive on a budget as it cuts down make up costs. Photo: @lulubeautyempire

A full-face beat is okay, but it is costly and, in most cases, hard to maintain. So, go for simple everyday make-up because besides being an easy way to trim your budget, it also looks more polished.

14. Take care of your clothes

Taking care of your clothes is another fashion tip on how to look expensive on a budget in 2022. Photo: @simplejoywithann

How can I look expensive but cheap? By taking care of your clothes! One of the best ways of cutting down your clothes budget is taking great care of them.

You extend their life and get to rock them on numerous occasions. So, pay attention to the washing instructions of your clothes’ fabrics, especially clothes made of cashmere, wool or silk. Additionally, remember to iron them, fold, or hang them.

15. Invest in quality and timeless pieces

Investing in quality pieces is one of the best tips on how to look expensive on a budget as it reduces your clothes budget. Photo: @fashionbeautystyle7

Yes, you may be working with a tight budget but remember that quality is better than quantity. So, when shopping, look for classic clothes that will not go out of style any time soon.

Yes, you may be tempted to impulse shop to fill your closet but resist the urge. You will find that quality pieces will last longer than the clothes whose trends are passed over time.

Investing in your closet is one of the recommended ways on how to make your house look expensive. As discussed in this read, you can invest in your closet as a minimalist by paying attention to fashion tips on how to look expensive on a budget.

