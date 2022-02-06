Best straight-up hairstyles 2023: Top 40 trending African cornrow ideas

Straight-up hairstyles are still popular in South Africa. The classic cornrow styles have been reinvented for a more classy and sophisticated look. This article highlights the best 40 Instagram straight-up hairstyles of 2023.

The best African straight-up hairstyles. Photo: @natural_strandz, @dopeheadcartel,@meetlouishairworld, @blackhair_flair_queens_crown (modified by author)

Cornrows are easy to look after since you can easily apply moisturizing oil between the lines. Cornrows are also the perfect choice if you are looking for the best summer straight-up hairstyles. Your hair will not sweat in the scorching sun compared to having weaves or crocheted hair. You will not have to worry about smelly and itchy hair anymore.

Trending straight-up hairstyles in 2023

Straight-up hairstyles are once again being appreciated by South African ladies. The hairdo often looks fantastic when braided on Afro hair. The following are the top 40 trending African cornrows ideas.

1. Straight-up sideways cornrows for natural hair

Protective hairstyles for natural hair. Photo: @j_handroz

Braiding natural hair is the new trend. Blow drying frequently is known to damage African hair as it weakens the roots.

2. Feed-in cornrows with a braided ponytail extension

Feed-in cornrows with a braided ponytail extension. Photo: @glow_with_ceke

This style is perfect for ladies trying to find a style that protects their hairline. The cornrows are braided with natural hair, and the middle extension is neatly done with braids.

3. Straight-up Fulani

Fulani hairdos are still popular. Photo: @styllusvev

Fulani is still the go-to style in 2023. It is simple but gives a sophisticated look on all head-shapes and is ideal for working, school-going, as well as business ladies.

4. Up-down cornrows with weave extension

Up-down cornrows with weave extension. Photo: @goulart.studio

Add class to your hairdo with a weave extension. Get an extension that complements the braid colour and your skin tone for a more elegant result.

5. Artistic blonde cornrows

Artistic cornrows. Photo: @belasartesbraidsofc

Braiding can be turned into eye-catching art. There are plenty of talented and creative hairstylists that will help you get any hairdo you want this year.

6. Crossover-straight-up hairdo

Crossover-straight up hairdo. Photo: @nyarahair

How about trying the Fulani braids that are styled with the number 8 in the middle? Find a hairdresser who will plait the lines to perfection.

7. Kids feed-in ponytail

Kids feed-in ponytail. Photo: @stylesbyjazzyh

Give your girl a fresh look with this stylish feed-in ponytail. The style is ideal for all types of functions, including school.

8. Layered cornrows

Long straight-up braids. Photo: @roots_and_rows

Your middle hair can be plaited into a feed-in ponytail, and your side hair is given a free-flowing style. The plaits are made to last for a few weeks before you can think of getting another hairdo.

9. Wrapped ponytail with in-front-of-the-ear braids

Wrapped ponytail with in-front-of-the-ear braids. Photo: @fancy_claws

This style has been around for a few years, but the vibe feels new every time. It is suitable for ladies of all ages and head shapes, as long as you get a salonist who can perfectly braid your Afro hair.

11. Braided sock bun

Braided sock bun trend. Photo: @braids_byhopie

Attain a fresh look with a straight-up braided sock bun. The trending hairdo can be done by young girls and adults.

12. Half-and-half feed-ins with weave extension

Half and half feed-ins hairdo. Photo: @stylessby_mari

Mixing large and small cornrows give you the sophisticated look of a business-oriented woman. Extend the ponytail with a weave extension for a smooth finish.

13. Large braided ponytail

Large braided ponytail. Photo: @beauty04

If you are in a hurry but want your hairstylist to plait your hair to perfection, large feed-in braids are an excellent choice. If the plaits are firmly done, you can stay with the hairdo for more than a week.

14. Straight-up and sideways cornrows with own hair

Straight-up and sideways cornrows with own hair. Photo: @tillyatnubginns

Get that sophisticated look with a mixture of up and sideways cornrows. The hairdo looks better if done with natural Afro hair and extended with twisted locks.

15. Calf-length stitch braid ponytail

Long straight-up braids. Photo: @kash._didit

If you are not bothered by walking around with floor-length braided ponytail extensions, you should give this hairdo a try. However, you have to be patient during plaiting since it takes longer, but the outcome is worth the time.

16. Crochet up down hairdo

Crochet up down hairdo. Photo: @quiqui_styles

Straight-up front cornrows and crocheted back is the new trend in 2023. You have the cornrows plaited with your natural hair.

17. All black big-small stitched straight-up

All black big-small stitched straight-up. Photo: @julies_beauty_supply

The all-black big and small cornrow mix is suitable for all skin tones and can be worn by ladies of all ages, including kids.

18. Sophisticated Ghana braid lines

Sophisticated Ghana braid lines. Photo: @vilelatrancas2

This hairstyle can be done on both soft and hard textured hair. It is an ideal hairdo if you do not plan to stay with it for long.

19. Feed-in straight-up ponytail

Feed-in straight-up ponytail. Photo: @hairempire4u

Try a new hairstyle in 2023 with this radiating feed-in stitch braids style. The unique plaiting technique gives it an elegant appearance.

20. Thin cornrows ponytail

Thin cornrows ponytail. Photo: @hemjay_unique_salon

Neatly plaited thin cornrows are perfect for a busy lady. They last longer, and you will not have to think about doing your hair for the next few weeks.

21. Straight-up sideway-flowing cornrow ponytail with beads

Straight-up sideway-flowing cornrow ponytail. Photo: @meetlouishairworld

If elegance was a hairstyle, then this hairdo would take the trophy. The side-flowing lines with beads give it a sophisticated finish that every girl wants to have.

22. Stitched blonde cornrows with in-front-of-the-ear flowing braid

Stitched blonde cornrows with in-front-of-the-ear flowing braid. Photo: @braids_kenya

Blonde braids look great on girls with fair skin since it compliments their tone. Finding a skilled stylist who can effortlessly make stitched lines is also important if you wish to rock this great hairdo.

23. Straight-up curly ombre braiding for kids

Straight-up curly ombre braiding for kids. Photo: @yangahairextensions_za

If you have been wondering about how to make your girl’s hair during school holidays, then this s a fantastic recommendation. The ponytail ombre braids radiate brightness.

24. Half-up half-down stitched ombre ponytail

Half-up half-down stitched ombre ponytail. Photo: @borntoslayyy

This is a year of trying different colours and plaiting styles. You will be amazed at how colours can transform your look for an everyday shine.

25. Side straight-up feed-in cornrows and own hair ponytail with weave extension

Side straight-up feed-in cornrows and own hair ponytail with weave extension. Photo: @iconic_fingerz

If you have a photoshoot appointment or you are attending an event where you have to stand out, this ponytail hairdo is ideal. Shine bright like the queen you are!

26. Heart-shaped stitched feed-in ponytail with colourful beads

Heart-shaped stitched feed-in ponytail with colourful beads. Photo: @braids.bykee

Transform your girl’s look with a stitched ponytail that is styled with a heart shape at the front. This hairdo also looks great on ladies looking for something new to put on their heads.

27. Large stitched straight-up plaits with long weave extension

Large stitched straight-up plaits with long weave extension. Photo: @braids.bykee

The large stitched braids lines are among the top-trending hairdos of 2023. Extend the ponytail with a long weave extension to achieve a sophisticated but elegant look.

28. Zigzag-shaped feed-in cornrows

Zigzag-shaped feed-in cornrows. Photo: @superbeauty

The Zigzag trend is back and is undoubtedly one of the best straight-up hairstyles. Find a stylist who can carve out the shape with great precision.

29. All-black mohawk extension with straight-up feed-in cornrows

All black mohawk extension with straight-up feed-in cornrows. Photo: @gerlzhairgalore

Mohawk styles are not going anywhere this year. The hairdo can be worn by ladies of all ages and professions.

30. Feed-in cornrows with a crocheted two-tone mohawk

Feed-in cornrows with a crocheted two-tone mohawk. Photo: @blackwoodpremium

If you are searching for a great-looking mohawk style that protects your hair, this updo will do the trick. The two-tone crocheted mohawk makes it more classy.

31. Sophisticated mohawk updo

Sophisticated mohawk updo. Photo: @kinkichixsalon

You do not need the red carpet to slay in 2023. There are plenty of hairstyles that will give you the ultimate gorgeous look, and this mohawk style is something you need to try.

32. Half pony half mohawk cornrows

Half pony half mohawk cornrows. Photo: @e.faithbraids

Stand out with the best African straight-up hairstyles. This half-pony, half-mohawk style is ideal for both kids and grownup ladies.

33. All-black stitched crossover double buns

All-black stitched crossover double buns. Photo: @textured_hair_society

Kids have limitless cornrow straight-up hairstyles to try out in 2023. Give the double buns a twist with stylish crossover plaits and matching ribbons.

34. Elegant feed-in twist wavy extension ponytail

Elegant feed-in twist wavy extension ponytail. Photo: @blackhair_flair_queens_crown

Transform your hair into something magical. Get a hairstylist who pays attention to details and can neatly plait the feed-in into the twist braid, which then feeds into a nicely done wavy ponytail.

35. Thin feed-in cornrows Rastafarian ponytail

Thin feed-in cornrows Rastafarian ponytail. Photo: @blackhair_flair_queens_crown

Take your Rastafarian belief to a new level with this fantastic hairdo. The cornrows can be plaited with your natural hair, and the ponytail extension can be braided with a mixture of red, yellow, and green Rastafarian colours.

36. Half cornrows ponytail half flowing box braided rastas

Half cornrows ponytail half flowing box braided rastas. Photo: @blackhair_flair_queens_crown

Complete your look with this half cornrows ponytail and half-flowing box braided rastas. The all-black braids colour compliments all skin tones, and it looks great on natural Afro hair.

37. Crossover twist and thin cornrows bun

Crossover twist and thin cornrows bun. Photo: @halibeautie

Explore unique and trending straight-up hairstyles in 2023 with this sophisticated hairdo. Twist and crossover lines give you a radiant glow as you go about doing your activities.

38. Straight-up side flowing feed-in cornrows ponytail

Straight-up side flowing feed-in cornrows ponytail. Photo: @luxuriousreignn

Rock this hairdo as you go to work or run daily errands. It is a simple style with a bit of sophistication that makes it ideal if you are looking for a perfect official but stylish appearance.

39. The red half up half down stitched cornrow queen

The red half up half down stitched cornrow queen. Photo: @dopeheadcartel

Up your hairstyling game with this simply stitched hairdo. Compliment with a neatly braided red bun and flowing red braided lines.

40. Straight-up twist updo

Straight-up twist updo. Photo: @natural_strandz (modified by author)

There is no limit to the number of hairstyles that can be done on Afro hair. Get a creative and talented hairdresser who can effortlessly plait the best straight-up hairstyles to recreate this iconic twist updo on your head.

Ladies are spoilt for choice when it comes to getting the best straight-up hairstyles. From the above styling ideas, there is something for everyone regardless of your skin tone and head or face shape. Let 2023 be your year of shining with the best-trending hairdo!

