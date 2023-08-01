Rastafari braiding hair ideas: 30+ braid styles for women (2023)

Rastafari braiding is a popular technique for creating intricate and stylish hairstyles, commonly associated with the Rastafarian culture. The Rastafarian movement originated in Jamaica and is known for its emphasis on natural hair, spirituality, and social consciousness. Rastafari braiding hair embraces these principles by promoting natural hair and encouraging creative and artistic expression through various braiding styles.

Rasta braids are inspired by the hairstyle traditionally worn by Rastafarians, a religious and cultural movement in Jamaica. Photo: @Rushay Booysen

The most well-known Rastafari braiding hairstyle is the rasta or dreadlock. Dreadlocks are formed by allowing hair to mat and lock together over time, creating rope-like strands. This style has significant cultural and religious significance for many Rastafarians, symbolizing a rejection of societal norms and a connection to African heritage.

30+ Rastafari braiding hair ideas

Rastafari braiding is not limited to dreadlocks. It encompasses various other braiding styles. Here are 30+ braiding hair Rastafari ideas that you can consider for a stylish and cultural look:

1. Cornrows

Cornrows are a traditional and popular braiding style worn for centuries by people of African descent. This stylish protective hairstyle helps maintain the hair's health by keeping it neatly organized and protected from environmental stressors. They can be arranged in various patterns and are famous for their neat and stylish appearance.

Cornrows are tight, narrow braids that are close to the scalp. Photo: @Delmaine Donson

2. Box Braids

It involves dividing the hair into small, square-shaped sections and braiding each section from the root to the ends. This style is achieved using three-strand braids and can be done on various hair types and lengths. Box braids offer versatility, low maintenance, and the ability to protect natural hair while allowing multiple styling options.

Box braids can be styled in different lengths and sizes and are often adorned with decorative elements like beads or cuffs. Photo: @brieshairplace (modified by author)

3. Marley Twists

The style is similar to box braids but is achieved using a different type of hair extension. Marley twists are created using Marley hair or kinky hair extensions, which have a texture that closely resembles natural hair. This hairstyle is named after the famous Jamaican singer Bob Marley, known for his signature dreadlocks.

Marley twists are similar to box braids but are created using Marley hair extensions, resembling natural hair with a kinky texture. Photo: @Coils and Glory (modified by author)

4. Senegalese Twists

Senegalese twists are a popular, elegant protective hairstyle from Senegal, West Africa. They are similar to Marley twists but are achieved using a smoother and silkier type of hair extension, often called Kanekalon hair. Senegalese twists have a neater and more polished appearance, making them a versatile and sophisticated option for various occasions.

Senegalese twists are medium-sized twists made using synthetic hair extensions. They provide a sleek and versatile look. Photo: @Senegalesetwist (modified by author)

5. Faux Locs

This hairstyle uses synthetic hair or yarn to create loc-like braids, giving the appearance of natural dreadlocks without the long-term commitment or potential damage to the natural hair. Faux locs imitate the appearance of traditional dreadlocks but are achieved by wrapping Rastafari synthetic braiding hair around individual sections of natural hair.

Faux locs are versatile and can be styled in various ways, making them a favourite choice for many individuals. Photo: @Latest-Hairstyles (modified by author)

6. Ghana Braids

Ghana braids are versatile and can be worn in various patterns and sizes, making them popular for casual and formal occasions. Ghana braids, also known as feed-in braids, are cornrows that incorporate additional hair as they progress, resulting in a thinner, more natural-looking braid.

This intricate and stylish hairstyle creates sleek, tight, and neatly woven braids close to the scalp. Photo: @Latest-Hairstyles (modified by author)

7. Classic Rasta Dreadlocks

Rasta dreadlocks have become an iconic symbol of Rastafarianism and are often worn as a statement of identity, spirituality, and resistance against conforming to societal norms. They are authentic, natural dreadlocks that represent the Rastafarian culture. Classic Rasta Dreadlocks are formed by allowing hair to mat and lock together naturally over time.

They are authentic, natural dreadlocks that represent the Rastafarian culture. Photo: @AJ_Watt

8. Goddess Braids

Goddess braids are a beautiful and elegant braiding style that involves intricate, thick, and large cornrows. These braids are inspired by the traditional cornrow technique but are elevated with a more goddess-like appearance.

Thick and elegant cornrows braided close to the scalp. Photo: @Hair Adviser (modified by author)

9. Jumbo Box Braids

Jumbo Box Braids are a popular and stylish braiding technique characterized by large, chunky, and box-shaped braids. They are a versatile protective hairstyle that suits various hair types and lengths. Large box braids for a bold and eye-catching look.

They are a versatile protective hairstyle that suits various hair types and lengths. Photo: @Allure (modified by author)

10. Crochet Braids with Marley Hair

Marley's hair is synthetic hair that resembles the texture of natural hair, with a kinky and coily appearance. This style allows for a beautiful and natural-looking protective hairstyle that can be worn in various ways.

Crochet braids using Marley hair extensions for a textured and voluminous style. Photo: @Toyotress (modified by author)

11. Zigzag Cornrows

Zigzag cornrows are a unique and creative variation of the traditional straight-back cornrows. This style adds a touch of flair and individuality to the classic cornrow look. Cornrows are arranged in a zigzag pattern for a unique and artistic twist.

This style adds a unique and artistic twist. Photo: @love hairstyles (modified by author)

12. Half-Up Half-Down Box Braids

Half-up half-down box braids are a trendy and versatile hairstyle that combines the elegance of box braids with the convenience of an updo. This style allows you to have some braids flowing down while pulling the rest of the braids up into a half-up, half-down look.

Box braids are styled half-up and half-down for a trendy and playful look. Photo: @Hair Adviser (modified by author)

13. Tribal Braids

Tribal braids, also known as African tribal braids or Fulani braids, are a beautiful and culturally inspired braiding style that pays homage to traditional African hairstyles. They are a fashion statement and a celebration of African heritage and culture.

Intricate and artistic braids inspired by African tribal hairstyles. Photo: @Hair Adviser (modified by author)

14. Coloured Senegalese Twists

Coloured Senegalese twists are a fun and vibrant variation of the classic Senegalese twists hairstyle. By adding coloured extensions, you can infuse your Senegalese twists with a pop of colour, creating a bold and fashionable look.

Senegalese twists with vibrant colours for a fun and youthful appearance. Photo: @Coils and Glory (modified by author)

15. Rasta Bun with Beads

The Rasta bun with beads is a stylish and cultural hairstyle that combines the elegance of a bun with the artistic elements of Rastafarian fashion. This hairstyle is a beautiful way to showcase your dreadlocks or braids while adding a touch of personality with colourful beads or other adornments.

A high bun adorned with colourful beads for a fun and cultural touch. Photo: @The Right Hairstyles (modified by author)

16. Side Swept Cornrows

Side swept, asymmetrical, or diagonal cornrows are a stylish and modern variation of the traditional straight-back cornrow hairstyle. This hairstyle is a great way to add a unique twist to the classic cornrow style and create a more dynamic and eye-catching appearance.

Cornrows are braided to one side for an asymmetrical and stylish look. Photo: @The Trend Spotter (modified by author)

17. Mohawk with Marley twists

A Mohawk with Marley twists is a bold and edgy hairstyle that combines the classic Mohawk haircut with Marley twists, creating a striking and fashionable look. Marley twists are a protective hairstyle created using Marley hair extensions, which have a coarse and textured appearance similar to natural hair.

Marley twists, styled into a fierce mohawk. Photo: @Latest-Hairstyles (modified by author)

18. Box Braids with Cuffs

Box braids with cuffs are a stylish variation of the classic box braids hairstyle. Cuffs are small metal or plastic accessories that can adorn and enhance the appearance of the braids. When added to box braids, cuffs can elevate the overall look, adding a touch of elegance and individuality to the hairstyle.

Box braids are accessorized with metal cuffs for a bohemian vibe. Photo: @StayGlam (modified by author)

19. Rasta Wrap

The Rasta Wrap hairstyle combines wearing a Rasta or African head wrap with a specific hairstyle, such as dreadlocks, braids, twists, or natural hair. The head wrap is a significant cultural accessory in Rastafarian culture and many African communities.

Dreadlocks wrapped in a colourful scarf or fabric for a cultural and fashionable appearance. Photo: @The Right Hairstyles (modified by author)

20. Halo Braid with Flowers

The Halo Braid with Flowers is a whimsical and romantic hairstyle that combines a halo or crown braid with flowers as a decorative element. This ethereal hairstyle gives the appearance of a crown of flowers woven into the hair, making it perfect for weddings, festivals, or any event where you want to exude a bohemian and feminine vibe.

A halo braid adorned with fresh flowers for a natural and romantic look. Photo: @Latest-Hairstyles (modified by author)

21. Faux Locs Top Knot

The Faux Locs Top Knot is a trendy hairstyle that combines the beauty of faux locs with the practicality of a top knot or bun. When styled into a top knot, this look becomes a fashionable and versatile way to keep your hair off your face while showcasing the beauty of the faux locs.

Faux locs gathered into a top knot for a chic and effortless style. Photo: @HairStyle Hub (modified by author)

22. Cornrow Braided Crown

The Cornrow Braided Crown is a stunning and regal hairstyle involving cornrows in a circular pattern around the head, resembling a crown. This style is beautiful and functional, keeping the hair neatly tucked away while highlighting the intricate braiding design.

Cornrows are braided around the crown of the head for a regal and elegant feel. Photo: @HairstylesFeed (modified by author)

23. Long Senegalese Twists

Long Senegalese twists are a popular and stylish protective hairstyle that features long, narrow, and smooth twists. Senegalese twists are created using Rastafari synthetic hair extensions, such as kanekalon or toyokalon hair, which closely resemble the texture and look of natural hair.

Extra-long Senegalese twists for a dramatic and glamorous look. Photo: @Latest-Hairstyles (modified by author)

24. Rasta Beaded Braids

Rasta Beaded Braids are a beautiful and culturally inspired hairstyle that combines elements of Rastafarian culture with the adornment of beads. Traditional braids are enhanced with colourful beads, creating a striking, eye-catching look.

Thin braids adorned with wooden or colourful beads. Photo: @Refinery29 (modified by author)

25. Box Braids with Ombre

Box braids with ombre is a stylish and eye-catching variation of the classic box braids hairstyle. Ombre refers to a gradual colour transition from one shade to another, typically starting darker at the roots and gradually getting lighter towards the ends.

Box braids with a gradient colour effect for a trendy appearance. Photo: @The Right Hairstyles (modified by author)

26. Faux Locs Ponytail

The Faux Locs Ponytail is a stylish and versatile hairstyle that combines faux locs' beauty with a ponytail's simplicity and practicality. When styled into a ponytail, this look becomes a chic and sophisticated way to keep your hair off your face while showcasing the beauty of the faux locs.

Faux locs pulled into a high or low ponytail for a sleek, polished style. Photo: @StayGlam (modified by author)

27. Cornrow Braided Bun

The Cornrow Braided Bun is a stylish and elegant hairstyle that combines classic cornrow braids with a bun. This sophisticated look is perfect for casual and formal occasions, as it keeps the hair neatly styled while showcasing the intricate braiding pattern.

Cornrows braided into a neat bun for a timeless and sophisticated look. Photo: @Hair Adviser (modified by author)

28. Rasta Crown with Shells

The Rasta Crown with Shells is a unique and culturally inspired hairstyle that combines Rastafarian cultural elements with seashells' natural beauty. In the Rasta Crown with Shell's hairstyle, traditional braids are adorned with seashells, creating a regal, earthy look that pays homage to nature and the ocean.

A headband-like crown of small braids decorated with seashells. Photo: @HairStyle Hub (modified by author)

29. Triangle Parted Box Braids

This style's hair is sectioned into small triangles rather than square or rectangular parts. The triangular parting creates a unique and geometric look, adding an extra dimension and visual interest to the braids.

Box braids with triangular partings for a geometric and modern touch. Photo: @The Right Hairstyles (modified by author)

30. Faux Locs with Curly Ends

In this style, most of the faux locs are achieved using the traditional braiding and wrapping method to create the locs, but instead of sealing the ends with hot water or other forms, the ends are left loose and curly.

Faux locs with curly extensions at the ends for added texture. Photo: @StayGlam (modified by author)

31. Zigzag Parted Cornrows

The hair is divided into zigzag sections instead of the traditional straight lines, creating a striking and eye-catching look. Zigzag-parted cornrows add extra visual interest and can be a fun way to express individuality through your hairstyle.

Cornrows with zigzag partings for a unique and edgy appearance. Photo: @HairStylesFeed

32. Rasta Bandana Style

The Rasta Bandana Style is a fashionable and culturally inspired way of wearing a bandana or headscarf that pays homage to Rastafarian culture. Rasta Bandana Style is how individuals embrace and express their connection to this cultural movement.

Dreadlocks tied with a bandana or scarf for a laid-back and bohemian look. Photo: @StayGlam (modified by author)

How do you style plaited braids?

Styling plaited braids, also known as box braids or individual braids, offers a wide range of options to suit different occasions and personal preferences. Plaited braids are versatile and can be worn in various hairstyles, from simple and casual looks to more intricate and elegant styles.

Here are some popular ways to style plaited braids:

Half-Up Half-Down: Gather the top half of your plaited braids and secure them with a hairband or hairpins, leaving the lower half of the braids flowing freely.

High Bun: Gather all your plaited braids into a high ponytail and twist them around the hairband to create a bun.

Low Bun: Like the high bun, gather your plaited braids into a lower ponytail at the nape of your neck and twist them into a bun.

Side Ponytail: Sweep all your plaited braids to one side and secure them with a hairband, creating a stylish side ponytail.

Braided Crown: Take sections of plaited braids from each side of your head and braid them towards the back.

Pigtails: Divide your plaited braids into two equal sections and secure them with hairbands at the nape of your neck, creating playful pigtails.

Fishtail Braid: Divide your plaited braids into two sections and create a fishtail braid by taking small sections from the outer edge of each area and crossing them over to the opposite side.

Top Knot: Gather your plaited braids into a high ponytail and wrap them around the hairband to create a voluminous top knot.

Always consult a professional stylist to ensure proper braiding techniques and care for your hair. Photo: @Tassii

Factors to consider when choosing a hairstyle

Choosing the right hairstyle is essential as it can significantly impact your overall appearance and confidence. Here are factors to consider when selecting a hairstyle:

Hair Type and Texture: Consider your natural hair type and texture. Different hairstyles work better with certain hair types.

Face Shape: Your face shape is crucial in determining which hairstyles will complement your features best.

Lifestyle: If you have a busy schedule and need something low-maintenance, opt for a style that requires minimal upkeep.

Personal Style: Your style and fashion preferences should align with your hairstyle. A hairstyle that reflects your personality will make you feel more comfortable and confident.

Maintenance and Upkeep: Consider the level of care required for the hairstyle. Some styles may need regular visits to the salon or more frequent styling at home.

Climate: The climate of your location can influence your hairstyle choices. For instance, in hot and humid weather, you might prefer styles that keep your hair off your neck and face.

Budget: Some hairstyles may require more frequent visits to the salon or specialized products, which can impact your budget.

Hair Colour: If you plan to colour your hair, consider how the chosen hairstyle will showcase or complement the hair colour.

What are Rasta braids?

Rasta braids, or simply Rastafarian braids, are a specific style associated with Rastafarian culture. Rasta braids are inspired by the hairstyle traditionally worn by Rastafarians, a religious and cultural movement in Jamaica.

Who does Zendaya's braids?

Zendaya, the American actress and singer, has been known to rock various hairstyles, including braids. Zendaya braids are done by veteran celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble and braided by Kendra Garvey.

What are Beyoncé's braids called?

Beyoncé, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, is known for her ever-evolving and iconic hairstyles, including braided looks. Lemonade braids are a go-to term for the Beyoncé-inspired hairstyle on popular fashion websites.

Above are the 30+ Rastafari braiding hair ideas. These styles are not exclusive to Rastafarian culture, and people from various backgrounds and cultures embrace them for their beauty, versatility, and low maintenance.

