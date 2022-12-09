Top 40 hot cartoon characters that you will fall in love with

The cartoon genre has never run out of style. To date, it is loved by people of different age brackets. Some love these shows because of their storylines, while others are specific about their love for certain characters. It does not matter if you are a fan; go through these 40 hot cartoon characters. You might find something that might fascinate you enough to check them out.

Do you ever watch an animated series or cartoon show and consider how hot cartoon characters can be? It might sound spooky at first, but giving it a second thought might make you see them in a different light. Highlighted below are some of the hottest cartoon characters and the shows you could check out.

Who is the best female cartoon character?

Regardless of their roles, some female cartoon characters are worth liking. Some have beautiful hair, nice eyes, and an admirable fashion sense. These are the top ones you need to check out.

1. Rapunzel - Tangled

Rapunzel is one of the hottest cartoon characters in Tangled, drawn from a fairy tale. She captivates audiences worldwide with her flawless beauty, long flowy hair and dynamic freshness. She grows up in a lonely tower in the middle of the forest due to Gothel's malicious conspiracy. She wishes to set foot in the outside world.

2. Anna - Frozen

Anna is a fictional character in Frozen. She embarks on a perilous journey to look for her sister, Elsa, when she flees the kingdom after accidentally coating Arendelle with eternal winter on her coronation night.

3. Tinker Bell - Peter Pan

Tinker Bell is a pretty, petite colourful and kind fictional character in Peter Pan. She is one of the winged fairy characters who stay young forever. These features make her a target of the hateful pirates in the movie.

4. Elsa - Frozen

Elsa is a fictional character in Walt Disney's Frozen. She struggles with being controlling and hiding magical power. She is also hell-bent on freeing herself from the fear that her magical powers might harm those around her, especially her sister.

5. Merida - Brave

Merida is the main character in Brave, the Disney or Pixar character. Despite her strong personality and outspoken nature, she has a soft heart. She adores her parents even though they do not spoil her.

6. Belle - Beauty and the Beast

Belle is beautiful, intelligent, outgoing, and one of the hottest animated characters. She is an unconventional daughter of an inventor. Unlike her parents, she is more inclined to escape her routine life for a more adventurous one.

7. Esmeralda - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Esmeralda is a gorgeous and charming Disney heroine in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Her long-raven black hair, emerald green eyes and brown complexion cannot go unnoticed. Her bold personality shows off when she goes against the merciless Claude Frollo to become a street dancer from Romani.

8. Asami Sato - Avatar: The Legend of Korra

Asami Sato is the main character in Avatar: The Legend of Kora. Asami is an engineer, industrialist and entrepreneur. Asami is not a bender, but when she learns that her father was a member of the Equalists, she openly rebels against it. She takes over the company after her father's jail sentence and is determined to revive his reputation.

9. Ariel - The Little Mermaid

Ariel is the seventh daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena of the underwater merfolk kingdom of Atlantica. She is adventurous and rebellious and strives to be part of the human world. She marries Prince Eric, whom she rescues from a shipwreck.

10. Aurora - Sleeping Beauty

Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty, is a fictional Disney character. Maleficent curses her when she is born and predicts she will die before sunset on her 16th birthday by poking her finger in the spinning wheel's spindle. Nonetheless, Princess Aurora is one of the hottest cartoon characters.

11. Cinderella - Cinderella

Cinderella is one of the most famous fictional characters in Disney. She wears an impressive gown and is considered a fashion icon. She also has classy footwear, and her fashion sense inspires reputable brands such as Christian Louboutin.

12. Mulan - Mulan

Mulan is an inspired legendary character in the animated film Mulan. She is the first Disney princess who is not born into royalty. She is also not married to a prince.

13. Jasmine - Aladdin

Princess Jasmine is a fictional character in Aladdin, the Walt Disney film. She is an independent and self-protective beauty who is curious about life outside the palace.

14. Shego - Kim Possible

Shego is an essential character in the Kim Possible series. She is an enforcer and espionage agent for others.

15. Daphne Blake - Scooby-Doo animated Series

Daphne Blake is the most attractive Scooby-Doo cartoon character. She is famous for her orange hair, purple heels, and creative fashion sense. She has a propensity for getting into trouble, even though she is still one of the most attractive female cartoon characters.

16. Maleficent - Sleeping Beauty

Maleficent is one of the most attractive villains in the Disney film Sleeping Beauty. She is a gorgeous woman known for her narrow face and fierce eyes.

17. Dory - Finding Nemo

Dory is a fictional character in the animated film Finding Nemo. Dory is a blue fish which is very optimistic but somewhat lazy. She has a good heart and is determined to help Marlin recover his son.

18. Megara - Hercules

Megara is a fictional Disney character with a neat ponytail. She has a mysterious Greek beauty. Her half-truth and half-false talk are weapons that make her more attractive than ever.

19. Eris - Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Eris is a fictional character in Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas. She inherits Erebus and Nyx's genuine pure depravity. She promises to make Sinbad wealthy if he brings her the Book of Peace.

20. Holli Would - Cool World

Holi Would's charm is irresistibly noticeable. She has American -style blonde hair and a bold and sharp face. She often shows off her gorgeous body in her little dances in the anime show.

Who are the hottest male cartoon characters?

Besides the sassy female cartoon characters mentioned above, male characters also look good. Highlighted below are the hot characters you should check out:

21. Aladdin - Aladdin

Aladdin is the protagonist of the Disney animated feature Aladdin. He has a persistent inferiority complex but such good looks. He is determined to meet Jasmine, the wish-granting genie.

22. Jack Frost - Rise of the Guardians

Jack Frost is the main character in Rise of the Guardians, the 2012 animated film. He has blue eyes and silvery-white hair, which make him look younger than he is. He also has a unique ability to control snow, ice and frigid winds.

23. Woody - Toy Story

Sheriff Woody is a fictional cowboy doll with a zipper in the Disney-Pixar animation Toy Story Series. He has been Andy's best toy since kindergarten, and Woody's position is threatened when Andy receives Buzz, another toy.

24. Peter Pan - Peter Pan

Peter Pan is one of the oldest and most famous cartoon characters. He is a boy who lives in Neverland and lives the better part of his life battling notorious pirate Captain Hook, the leader of the Lost Boys. He is also good friends with the fairy Tinker Bell.

25. Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo animated series

Scooby-Doo is the lovely dog in the animated series of the same name. He is a fearless dog and brave enough to overcome all the obstacles in his life. He amuses fans through his escapades with his friends.

26. Batman - Batman: The animated series

Batman is considered a superhero in the animated series. He is famous for taking the audience through the series' emotional levels of suspense and anticipation. His looks cannot go unnoticed.

27. Ben 10 - Ben 10

Ben 10, popularly known as Transforming Boy, is an animated series that most children relate to. His playful and feisty personality characterises him. He is also kind, helps people, and is considered one of the young idols of the boys.

28. Spider-Man - Spider-Man animated series

Spider-Man is a superhero from Marvel Comics. He is considered the most famous Marvel superhero and one of the most attractive cartoon characters. Initially, he was a high school student bitten by a genetically engineered spider that gave him spider-like superpowers.

29. Captain America - Marvel Animated Universe

Captain America is a superhero from Marvel Comics and a member of the superhero team known as the Avengers. He promotes justice and liberty.

30. Genie - Aladdin

The Genie character is one of the mythological characters of Aladdin. The Genie appears not only to give Aladdin three wishes but also to protect his little boss and give him proper advice.

31. Baymax - Big Hero 6

Bayman is a fictional character in Big Hero 6. He has the intelligence of Hiro and was created to serve human health. As a member of the superhero squad, they investigate the hidden "kabuki".

32. Li Shang - Mulan

Li Shang is the main character in Mulan, the Disney animated blockbuster. Li Shang is a large hulking Chinese guy with dark brown eyes, a tanned complexion and shoulder-length black hair held in a bun.

33. Flynn Rider - Tangled

Flynn Rider is a fictional character in Tangled based on Rapunzel's story. He had a terrible reputation as a robber despite his quick intellectual ability. He eventually goes back home and falls in love with Rapunzel.

34. Sinbad - Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Sinbad is famous for his role in Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas. He sails his seas with his devoted crew and canine companion. He takes the Book of Peace with him and uses it to restrain Eris, the goddess of chaos and discord in ancient Greece.

35. Superman - Superman: The animated series

Superman is one of the most famous fictional superhero characters. He is the first superhero to be animated; without him, we would not have any animated series. He is known for his masculine body, black hair and red and blue suit.

36. Mr Bean - Mr Bean: The animated series

Mr Bean is a funny and goofy, and sometimes intelligent character. He lives alone in a small flat in North London and always appears in a tweet jacket and a red tie. He rarely speaks but makes funny sounds from his mouth, which fascinate his fans.

37. Dimitri - Anastasia

Dimitri from Anastasia is a young boy employed at Catherine Palace. He works as a kitchen boy and desires to be part of the grand balls that the Russian royalty host. He wears a signature maroon suit and a blue tie. His fashion sense makes him slightly more mature.

38. Danny Phantom - Danny Phantom: The animated series

Danny Phantom is the protagonist in Danny Phantom. He is a high school student facing teenage challenges characterised by blue eyes and black hair and has a signature look, a white T-shirt, blue pants and red and white sneakers.

39. Hiccup - How to Train Your Dragon

Hiccup is the main protagonist in How to Train Your Dragon franchise. He is Valka's son and Stoick, the late Hooligan chief. Hiccup is rather scrawny, unlike the other Vikings. He has bell-shaped hair that parts to his right and freckles on his chest. He has a little scar on the right side of his chin.

40. Prince Zuko - Avatar: The Last Airbender

Prince Zuko is a fictional character famous for his role in Avatar: The Last Airbender. His father and brother banished him from his country when he was 13. His only way to make his way back is by capturing Aang, the current avatar.

What Disney character is sassy?

Rapunzel in Tangled is a cartoon character that is considered sassy. She worries about being deprived of princess status when she gets kidnapped.

What cartoon character has no neck?

Snaggleplus, a character in Hanna-Barbera, is a cartoon character without a neck. He wears light pink apparel with an upturned collar, bow tie and shirt cuffs.

Why do I find cartoon characters attractive?

Animated characters embody someone's hopes, dreams and imaginations. Therefore, it would be understandable if you found them attractive.

These details about the hot cartoon characters do more than point out the characters and their roles. They also highlight the shows you need to consider watching. Your age does not limit you from watching them.

