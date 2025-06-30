Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe and his wife Nompumelelo Mpanza celebrated 22 years of marriage with a heartfelt Instagram post

Their traditional Zulu wedding took place outside Durban in 2002, attended only by close family, now celebrated widely online

Nomvethe’s legendary career spans Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana, and a short European stint, with netizens showering the couple with love

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe and his wife Nompumelelo Mpanza celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Siyabonga Nomvethe played for Amakhosi from 1998 and scored 42 goals in 79 games played. Image: Michael Mayhew

Source: Getty Images

"The former striker posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of their wedding and the caption:

“Happy 22nd anniversary sthandwa wami💍 I love you❤️”

The former Moroka Swallows trailblazing striker, who played alongside, Lerato Chabangu, married his childhood sweetheart, Mpanza, in a Zulu traditional wedding that took place outside Durban. The wedding was attended only by relatives and a few guests. But 22 years later, hundreds of people filled Nomvethe's social media, celebrating with the happy couple.

Netizens celebrate the Nomvethes

@piyepz1

"Happy anniversary, zithandwa zami. God continues to bless this beautiful union."

@zizlandb

"Feliz Anivesario to the Nomvethes"

@happyjele04

"Congratulations"

@greg34etafia

"Happy anniversary, my super legend."

@khanyilethokozani

"Haaaaa, time flies"

@ss_shandu

"Our legend, Siyabonga Nomvethe"

@carl0

"Happy anniversary."

@siyabongamkiva

"He who finds a wife, finds a good thing"

@shaunbartlett.football

"Congrats, Bhele. Wishing you many more unbelievable years together, friend."

Siyabonga Nomvete was also part of the squad that participated in the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup. Image : ALEXANDER JOE

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs career

Nomvethe played for Amakhosi from 1998, scoring 42 goals in 79 appearances. He became a great figure at the Glamour Boys until he moved abroad in 2001. He was instrumental in helping Chiefs win their first silverware of the 2000 era, the BobSave Super Bowl.

Where did Nomvethe play abroad?

In 2002, he signed with the Italian side Udinese Calcio of the Serie A. After two seasons at Udinese, Nomvethe was loaned out to smaller Italian clubs, Salernitana Calcio and Empoli, from January 2004 to June 2005.In July 2006, he moved to Denmark to play for Aalborg BK.

When did Nomvethe play for Bafana Bafana?

Nomvethe was called up to play for the senior national team in 1999, making his debut against Trinidad and Tobago. He went on to score 16 goals for Bafana Bafana. He was also part of the squad that participated in the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup and came in as a substitute in the game against France.

Nascent coaching career for Nomvethe

Since retiring, Nomvethe has taken only one coaching position, assistant coach with AmaZulu in 2020. There, he worked under the tutelage of fellow Bafana Bafana icon, Benni McCarthy, the current head coach of Kenya.

