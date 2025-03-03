The former South African international is officially named head coach ahead of Kenya's World Cup qualification campaign

Kenya has officially appointed former South African striker Benni McCarthy as their new national team manager, just weeks before their World Cup qualification campaign resumes.

McCarthy will make his debut as head coach later this month with an away match against The Gambia, followed by a home clash against Gabon.

Source: Getty Images

A Tough Road to World Cup Qualification

Kenya currently trails group leaders Ivory Coast by five points in World Cup qualifying Group F.

However, they have six matches remaining, with the group winners securing a place in the finals.

Additionally, the four best runners-up will have another chance to qualify through a second round.

Co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Kenya, along with Tanzania and Uganda, is set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Although Kenya did not qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco, the 2027 tournament provides them with an opportunity to showcase their team on a global stage.

McCarthy’s Previous Experience

McCarthy, 47, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

His most recent coaching stint was at Manchester United, where he worked with the team’s strikers for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag.

He also has previous managerial experience in South Africa, having coached Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

A Legendary Playing Career

Benni McCarthy enjoyed a successful playing career, earning 80 caps for South Africa and scoring in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

He played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, and won the UEFA Champions League with Porto in 2004.

His vast experience as a player will be invaluable in his new role as head coach of Kenya.

Kenya has officially appointed former South African striker Benni McCarthy as their new national team manager, weeks before their World Cup qualification campaign resumes.Image Credit/Abdinoor Aden.

Source: Twitter

Looking Ahead to the Challenges

McCarthy’s first major challenge will be leading Kenya into their World Cup qualifiers, starting with The Gambia.

With the group still wide open and the pressure to qualify mounting, McCarthy will need to use his leadership skills to guide the Kenyan national team to success.

