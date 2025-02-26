After months of speculation, Benni McCarthy is set to take charge of Kenya's national football team

Benni McCarthy, the former Bafana Bafana star and ex-assistant manager at Manchester United, is set to take charge of Kenya's national football team, the Harambee Stars.

After months of speculation, McCarthy’s appointment is expected to be officially confirmed soon, as he embarks on a new challenge in his coaching career.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, an SABC journalist, who has been following McCarthy's journey closely, shared insights into the challenges McCarthy will face as he takes on the Harambee Stars.

McCarthy’s Experience and Pedigree

Benni McCarthy’s pedigree in football is second to none.



His playing career, which includes representing South Africa and playing for top European clubs like Porto, has given him invaluable experience. His time as Manchester United’s strikers’ coach, though brief, exposed him to the pressure of working at one of the world’s top football clubs, which will undoubtedly influence his approach to coaching.

Pressure to Deliver

McCarthy’s journey in coaching has not been without challenges. After guiding AmaZulu FC to an impressive second-place finish in the PSL, he made the leap to Manchester United.

However, he was let go before the start of the 2024-25 season, leaving many wondering what was next. The answer: Kenya.

The pressure is enormous.



Kenya has struggled in international football for years, and McCarthy will need to hit the ground running. The Kenyan fans are desperate for change, and McCarthy’s task is to guide the team through crucial World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon in March.

Tactical Discipline: McCarthy’s Key Strength

McCarthy is known for his focus on tactical discipline and organization, something Kenya’s national team has lacked in recent years.

"His attention to detail is one of his strongest traits."



"McCarthy could bring a level of structure to the Harambee Stars that has been missing."

Kenya's players pose ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Mali at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. Image Credit/Yasuyoshi Chiba.

Adapting to Kenyan Football Culture

However, the biggest challenge McCarthy faces may be understanding and adapting to Kenyan football culture.

Kenya has its own way of doing things, and McCarthy will need to adjust quickly to how football operates on the ground



McCarthy’s First Task: World Cup Qualifiers

With Kenya currently sitting fourth in Group F, McCarthy’s first task will be to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Success in these upcoming matches is critical to his reputation as head coach.

