Bafana Bafana Star Explains Why He Left Kaizer Chiefs for PSL Rivals

A Bafana Bafana star has explained why he decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for their Premier Soccer League rivals in the January transfer window

The South African midfielder was unable to break into Nasreddine Nabi's squad since the Tunisian tactician joined the Soweto giants last summer

The former Cape Town City midfielder's time at the Glamour Boys was hampered with frequent injuries and lack of form

South African international Mduduzi Mdantsane has explained why he left Kaizer Chiefs for a loan move to Premier Soccer League rivals Richards Bay FC in the January transfer window.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder failed to break into Nasreddine Nabi's starting line-up and was not getting enough playing time under the Tunisian tactician.

The 30-year-old linked up with the Natal Rich Boyz and has played in three matches so far. He was forced to consider his options after undergoing surgery on his jaw following a car accident and recovering.

Mduduzi Mdantsane explains why he left Kaizer Chiefs for Premier Soccer League rivals, Richards Bay FC in the January transfer window. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Mdantsane explains why he left Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with FARPost, Mdantsane claimed it was a mutual decision between him and Kaizer Chiefs for him to move to Richards Bay FC on loan for the rest of the season.

The South African midfielder joined the Glamour Boys from Cape Town City in 2023 but failed to make an impact for the Soweto giants due to injury and poor run of form.

Mduduzi Mdantsane speaks on his time at Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Richards Bay FC. Photo: @mdu_08.

“It was a decision made mutually between myself and the team,” Mdantsane explained to FARPost.

“I felt it was time for me to seek more playing opportunities, and Richards Bay presented an ideal environment for me. They have a lot of young, talented players, and their style of football really aligns with how I like to play. I believe it would be a good fit for me to grow and enjoy my time on the pitch.

“I’m truly grateful for the chance to work with such a promising team.”

The former Cape Town City star also reflected on his time with the Soweto giants. He admitted that his time with Amakhosi was full of positive experiences.

“Although my stay at Chiefs wasn’t very long, I’ve always tried to make the most of every moment on the field and in the surrounding environment,” the South African midfielder added.

“In the end, it’s been a positive and fulfilling experience, and I’m thankful for the time spent there.”

Mdantsane is tasked with helping Richards Bay FC survive relegation just like they did last season. They are second from the bottom in the Betway Premiership after winning just four matches out of 18 matches this campaign.

