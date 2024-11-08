Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly interested in bringing back two former Kaizer Chiefs players to the club in the next transfer window

The Premier Soccer League giants are already making preparation concerning their plan on improving their squad in January

A source close to the club gave an explanation regarding the club's decision to show interest in bringing back two academy graduates

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is working hard to improve Amakhosi's squad and has reportedly shown interest in bringing back two former players to the club.

The Glamour Boys had a promising start to the Premier Soccer League season, but they dipped in form and have not won in their last three games.

There have been talks about the Soweto Giants bringing more players in the next transfer window to improve their team's quality.

Nabi wants two ex-Kaizer Chiefs stars back

According to a report by the South African, Nabi has identified former Kaizer Chiefs stars Puso Dithejane and Thato Khiba as the latest transfer targets.

Dithejane was let go by Chiefs over a year ago after a controversial ball boy incident between him and the club, which led to Amakhosi's decision to sell him to TS Galaxy.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Glamour Boys regret their decision to let the youngster leave and are looking for a way to bring him back to the club.

"There have been discussions at the club, and there were different thoughts from various people at the club about letting Puso go, and now they are looking at what transpired as a mistake, and they would want to have him back at the club," a source told Soccer Laduma.

Khiba represented Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge and is a target for Nabi. The Tunisian will face stiff competition from city rival Orlando Pirates for the defender.

