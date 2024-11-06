Kaizer Chiefs Legend Urges Nabi to Sign Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been urged to consider signing a former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

The Tunisian mentor has been struggling to find a long-lasting solution to the Glamour Boys midfield department since joining club

The Soweto giants are not the only clubs monitoring the situation of the South African international

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has been told to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu to bolster his squad.

The Tunisian tactician struggled in both games against Sundowns this season despite a promising start in the Premier Soccer League.

Their recent clash in the Carling Knockout quarter-final stage ended in favour of the Brazilians, denting Nabi's hopes of winning a title this season.

Nabi told to sign Zungu

As per IOL, Mandla Masango, in an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, urged Nabi to consider signing Zungu on a free transfer.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been without a club since parting ways with Masandawana, but a number of teams have also shown interest in signing him.

"I think he has done well. There's a new excitement at Kaizer Chiefs supporters are always attending games because of what Nabi is cooking," the former Kaizer Chiefs star said.

"You can see that he wants to play more counter-attacks, and he wants to try and neutralise the midfield, and he wants to build from the back also."

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger also explained how Zungu could be the missing link in Nabi's setup.

"In my opinion, a player like Bongani Zungu, who is currently a free agent. I think he (Nabi) just needs a pivot who can be the link between the defence and the attack."

Zungu was close to reuniting with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena at his new club Wydad AC, but the deal eventually didn't go through.

Players Nabi needs to sign in January

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Nabi was told what he needs to do in order to revive Kaizer Chiefs' performance this season after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach has been advised to enter the transfer market and sign some experienced players to bolster Chiefs' squad.

