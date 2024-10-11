Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has been training with Wydad Athletic and is close to signing a deal with the club

Zungu has been without a club since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns last season and could be the newest addition to the club coached by former Downs tactician Rhulani Mokwena

Local football fans backed the move on social media, saying the 32-year-old still has a lot to offer on the field

Rhulani Mokwena could soon welcome Bongani Zungu to Wydad Athletic, as the midfielder has been training with the Moroccan club.

The 32-year-old midfielder played under Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns before he was released at the end of his contract.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena could eb set for a reunion with Bongani Zungu at Wydad Athletic. Image: bonganizungu/Instagram and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Zungu has been without a club since his release from Sundowns and has attracted interest from PSL clubs before he started training with Wydad.

Bongani Zungu is set for a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena

Zungu is close to joining Wydad, according to the tweet below:

Since joining Wydad, Mokwena has not enjoyed a good start with only two wins out of their five opening matches and the arrival of a familar face like Zungu might help him turn things around.

The three-time PSL-winning coach has asked for patience after his shaky start at Wydad, which currently sits sixth in the Moroccan league.

Fans back Zungu's move

Local football fans backed the move on social media, saying the 32-year-old midfielder could be a valuable addition to Wydad.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala is happy:

"He is too good to play for a small club; he deserves to play for a club of Wydad size. I'm happy for him."

Cyanda Anderson Mosia Thamahane hopes for the best:

"All the best."

Katlego Mkwena admires Zungu:

"The best defensive midfielder in SA."

Maboka Witney Seketa backs the move:

"He's what Wydad needs in the middle of a park. Comfortable on the ball and can give through passes to striker and wingers."

Sthe Bhengu asked a question:

"But Rulani is already feeling the pressure. What will happen to Zungu if he gets fired?"

UMazbuko Odumile wants Zungu to join Wydad:

"They need him. I was watching Rulani's last game, and they do not have a calm ball player in the middle. They can't make five attacking passes, and Sundowns can hammer them 5-0."

Siphiwe Mammosha made a prediction:

"Lorch will follow soon."

John Acuna is a fan:

"Very good player; he has that pass and vision."

Mzukulwane Ka Mvula wants the move to happen:

"I'm happy for him; I believe he still has much to offer. All the best, Ben10."

Emotions have respect for Zungu:

"Good luck, Bongs. You're still the best."

