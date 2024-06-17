PSL Clubs Show Interest in Bafana Bafana Midfielder Bongani Zungu After Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
- Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is a wanted man after he left PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns
- The former Glasgow Rangers star has attracted the interest of Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu after playing two seasons for Masandawana
- Local football fans took to social media to back Zungu's decision to leave Sundowns while they named a few destinations for the 31-year-old
Bongani Zungu is searching for a new club to play for after he decided to leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Zungu announced his departure from the club he joined in 2022, while Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have reportedly shown an interest in the 31-year-old.
PSL clubs want Bongani Zungu
Zungu is a wanted man, according to the tweet below:
Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with Bongani Zuni after 2 seasons, SA reacts: "Mofokeng made him retire"
A Briefly News source at AmaZulu said the club is interested in adding Bongani Zungu to the team, and they have also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.
The source said:
"The club is interested in the player [Zungu], but there are other teams in the running, which is expected because he is quality. Only time will tell what will happen."
Sundowns fans thanked Zungu
Masandawana fans took to social media to thank Zungu for his service and support the Bafana midfielder in his search for a new club.
Botshelo Moate wished Zungu the best of luck:
"All the best."
Redd Supasta made a suggestion about a future club:
"He might be going to Chiefs."
Mcebisi Dlamini is sad about the change:
“Eish, we lost.”
Best Magagula was grateful to Zungu's performance over the season:
"Thank you for the seasons you've had with us at Sundowns."
Harold Ian backed Zungu's decision:
"Good decision, boy; you need game time."
