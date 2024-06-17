Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is a wanted man after he left PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Glasgow Rangers star has attracted the interest of Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu after playing two seasons for Masandawana

Local football fans took to social media to back Zungu's decision to leave Sundowns while they named a few destinations for the 31-year-old

Midfielder Bongani Zungu is searching for a new club. Image: BonganiZungu08



Bongani Zungu is searching for a new club to play for after he decided to leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zungu announced his departure from the club he joined in 2022, while Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have reportedly shown an interest in the 31-year-old.

PSL clubs want Bongani Zungu

Zungu is a wanted man, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source at AmaZulu said the club is interested in adding Bongani Zungu to the team, and they have also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

The source said:

"The club is interested in the player [Zungu], but there are other teams in the running, which is expected because he is quality. Only time will tell what will happen."

Sundowns fans thanked Zungu

Masandawana fans took to social media to thank Zungu for his service and support the Bafana midfielder in his search for a new club.

Botshelo Moate wished Zungu the best of luck:

"All the best."

Redd Supasta made a suggestion about a future club:

"He might be going to Chiefs."

Mcebisi Dlamini is sad about the change:

“Eish, we lost.”

Best Magagula was grateful to Zungu's performance over the season:

"Thank you for the seasons you've had with us at Sundowns."

Harold Ian backed Zungu's decision:

"Good decision, boy; you need game time."

Teboho Mokoena's agent denies Al-Ahly talks

As Briefly News reported, football agent Glyn Binkin denied that Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena held talks with Egyptian side Al-Ahly.

The Bafana midfielder has attracted interest from Al-Ahly and European clubs, but Sundowns have offered the 28-year-old a new deal. It remains to be seen whether he thinks this is an opportunity worth pursuing.

Source: Briefly News