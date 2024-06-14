Teboho Mokoena has not held any talks with CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly said the Mamelodi Sundowns star's agent, Glyn Binkin

The midfielder has attracted overseas interest, while the PSL champions have offered a new contract

Local football fans believe the time is right for the 27-year-old to leave Sundowns for an overseas club

Teboho Mokoena has not spoken to Al Ahly. Image: mokoena_28

Football agent Glyn Binkin said Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tebhoho Mokoena has not spoken to Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The 27-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from overseas clubs, but Sundowns are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Teboho Mokoena's agent denies Al Ahly talks

Mokoena's agent,Binkin, sheds light on transfer rumours in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Binkin said there have been no talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena, while Qatar side Al-Wakrah has also shown interest.

Binkin said:

"There are no negotiations between Al Ahly and Mokoena, and I am not aware of Al Ahly negotiating with Sundowns regarding the player."

Fans say Mokoena should leave

Local football fans took to social media to say Mokoena should consider leaving Sundowns for an overseas club.

Malusi Mhlongo said Sundowns must sell Mokoena:

"He's too good to play for a small team; let him go."

Daniel Masetla says Sundowns will keep Mokoena:

"I doubt if they will let him go."

Zukisani Mayzuki Dyonase said Al Ahly is the wrong move:

"It's better staying at Sundowns than playing for Al Ahly."

Boet Mfuphi says the clock is ticking:

"If he doesn't go abroad now, he will never again."

Justice Lekubu is sceptical:

"Where there is smoke, there is fire."

