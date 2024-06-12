Interest in Teboho Mokoena has extended further abroad after Qatari side Al-Wakrah added their names to the list of admirers for the Mamelodi Sundowns star

Clubs in Europe have also shown an interest in the 27-year-old, while Sundowns are desperate to keep him at the club

Local football fans took to social media to say it would cost a massive price, but Mokoena from the PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns are tying to keep Teboho Mokoena from leaving Mzansi. Image: Visionhaus and mokoena_28/Instagram

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly placed an R60 million price tag on Teboho Mokoena after interest from Qatari side Al-Wakrah.

The Masandawana are desperate to keep the 27-year-old at the club and have offered him a new deal, which has yet to be signed.

Mamelodi Sundowns want to keep Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena is a target for Al-Wakrah, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Sundowns is doing everything they can to keep Mokoena while showing an interest in Stellies star Jayden Adams.

The source said:

"We all know how important Tebza is to this club, and they want to keep him here. He [Tebza] is away with Bafana, and his contract offer to stay is still on the table. Everybody expects him to be at Sundowns next season, but if he does go, it will not be cheap."

Fans say Mokoena can go at the right price

Local football fans took to social media to say Mokoena deserves to play overseas, but he can only leave the PSL champions if the right offer comes around.

Khaya Dubeni gave Mokoena high praise:

"He reminds me of Kroos at Real Madrid."

Komane Mmekwa said Tebza will not be cheap:

"Anyone who wants him must pay."

Caz Vukeya says Mokoena must leave:

"This guy deserves to play in a competitive league in Europe."

Simon Kgosana says Qatar is the wrong move:

"He can't go to Qatar, it's a disrespect to him. His agent should only speak to La Liga, EPL and Serie A teams.

Siboniso Khumalo said Downs will not let him go:

"They will do whatever it takes to block his move."

