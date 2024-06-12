Sekhukhune United have targeted Kaizer Chiefs defender Najbulo Ngcobo, whose contract at Amakhosi expires at the end of June 2024

A Briefly News source said the move could not be confirmed until a new coach is hired at the Soweto club

Amakhosi fans took to social media to wish Ngcobo well on his new adventure, while others feel the 30-year-old should stay at the club

Sekhukhune United have shown an interest in Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo. Image: njabulobulour/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo could join PSL rivals Sekhukhune United as he nears the end of his Amakhosi contract.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June 2024, and is a target for Sekhukhune United while he has been previously linked with a move to AmaZulu FC.

Njabulo Ngcobo could leave Kaizer Chiefs

Ngcobo is wanted by Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, the club can only confirm changes once a new coach is hired, while Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi could soon fill the role.

The source said:

“There are a lot of changes set to happen at Chiefs, and of course, it all depends on the new coach. Itu [Khune] has already left the club, but we cannot say for sure what other players will leave until the new coach is appointed. So for now, there will always be rumours, but nothing can be confirmed now.”

Fans want Ngcobo to stay

Amakhosi fans took to social media to say the 30-year-old Ngcobo still has a place at the club, while others feel a move away from Naturena will be the best for his career.

Cash Man prefers if Ngcobo stays:

“He is better than Sithebe & Mthetwa.”

Peter Sek said Ngcobo should leave Chiefs:

“They should have shown him the way out a very long time ago.”

Nsila Ka Mkhululi Sigwili says Ngcobo deserves another chance:

“Njabulo Ngcobo and George Matlou deserve another two years each.”

Mzi Mzikayise is happy:

“Good for him.”

King Henry Nkambule thinks it’s a good move:

“Greener pastures for him.”

Njabulo Ngcobo wants more game time

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Cheifs defender Njabulo Ngcobo wants the club to promise him more minutes on the pitch before he signs a new deal.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June 2024, and he is rumoured to leave the club unless he can get time on the pitch.

