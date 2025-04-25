A food content creator and her husband tried the R799 date night special at Kream restaurant in Mall of Africa, sharing their honest thoughts on the three-course meal and wine offering

While enjoying the elegant dining experience, she found the main courses to be the highlight, saying, "This is where Kream shines"

Social media users had mixed reactions to the price, with some questioning the value and others suggesting alternative date night specials in Centurion for just R650 per couple

A food content creator shared a video showing her experience at a local restaurant. Images: @Cookingwithchanel_SA

A popular food content creator recently put Kream restaurant's date night special to the test, giving her followers an honest review of the experience at the upscale Mall of Africa eatery.

Content creator @Cookingwithchanel_SA, known for sharing both her own cooking and restaurant reviews, visited Kream with her husband to try their special date night offer. The package costs R799 per couple and includes a three-course meal with a bottle of wine.

In her detailed review, she walks viewers through each part of their dining experience:

"Here is my honest review of the date night special at Kream," she begins. She mentions they were greeted with complimentary bread and house butters, which she called "a lovely touch because the bread was so super fresh."

For starters, her husband chose the dynamite chicken, which she described as crisp and juicy on the inside but lacked the heat. She opted for salmon roses, noting the salmon was really nice and fresh and literally just melted in her mouth, though she felt it lacked presentation compared to her husband's starter.

View the Facebook reel below:

Main course and dessert highlights

The main courses received the highest praise in her review. Her husband's rump pepper parmesan came with a pepper sauce that she mentioned complemented the dish perfectly. She ordered the catch of the day, which impressed her with its delicious smoked mussel corn chowder sauce.

"It was so lovely to have a sauce other than lemon butter served with fish," she explained, clearly enjoying the restaurant's creative approach.

The dessert round delivered a surprise winner – her husband's malva pudding, which she initially thought would be "boring" but turned out to be the best malva pudding she's ever had with a deep caramel note. Her Italian sorbets were lovely, but she also stated that nothing is going to compare to that malva pudding.

Her final verdict was clear:

"This is definitely a must try for date night."

But, was it value for money?

In her caption, @Cookingwithchanel_SA mentioned their total bill came to R1,036 due to ordering extra drinks beyond the included wine. She believed the special offered great value for money, considering the quality and setting of the restaurant, which she described as beautiful and airy.

According to Kream's website, the Mall of Africa location offers a vibrant atmosphere of stunning art, amazing sushi, and diverse menu options with operating hours from 11:00 to 2:00 Monday to Saturday and 11:00 to 1:00 on Sundays.

One local food content creator reviewed the local Kreme restaurant's food during their date night special. Images: @Cookingwithchanel_SA

Social media reactions

The review sparked discussion about the price point and value of such date night deals:

@Diau Elias Moloi asked:

"On what day of the week is the special? Or is it every day?"

@Marian Knipe compared:

"Wow, no, I can buy 2 weeks' groceries for the price of that meal!"

@Celeste W. De Wet suggested an alternative:

"Expensive. Die Kweekhuis in Centurion offers a Date Nite. It includes drinks too. At R650 per couple every Tuesday. A full 3-course meal."

@Lerato Mvinjelwa joked:

"Why must you eat his food? 😭 You have your own."

@Lucinda Redlinghuis defended:

"Giiirl, it's a date night. Enjoy and relax. I don't need to eat and be a watchdog."

@Ryan Lionel Bentley concluded:

"Looks great! But R799 doesn't sound very special."

