A young lady was shocked and disappointed by the food she bought from a popular, low-priced grocery store, after realising the contents inside were minimal

The dry triangle slices from the giant grocery outlet barely had any filling, as shown in a video she shared on TikTok

Mzansi peeps were stunned, calling her bold and saying she should have taken it back and asked for her money, with or without a receipt

A local babe felt cheated after seeing how little the filling on her sandwich was. Image: @azana0720

One woman took a chance and bought a ready-made meal, a sandwich from Shoprite - but what she got was different from what she had expected.

She shared her clip on her TikTok account @azana0720, sparking a huge debate online about grocery outlets' ready-made food and public expectations considering their low price promise.

The lady shows off her dry sandwich

The short clip shows @azana0720 opening the sandwich from Shoprite to reveal the contents of each triangular slice. One has a small piece of tomato, and another has a single piece of cheese; both are dry with no butter.

The last slice has a bit of margarine and a few cooked onions that still look raw. The young lady captioned her post, expressing her disappointment at the grocery outlet and declaring that she wants her R22 back.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the lady's video

The clip had online users astonished and laughing at how the fillings were placed on the bread. Many said she was brave for trusting affordable food, saying you can't expect Woolworths quality food at Shoprite prices. Some advised her to take it back and demand a refund. Others were impressed by the retail outlet's comment on the post, saying they never miss an opportunity to respond to dissatisfied customers.

A disappointed woman wanted her money back after paying for a dry sandwich. @azana0720

User @Zaza said:

"You are brave, shame. I'll never buy food from there, everything looks spoiled lapho.

user9971987577249 shared:

"It still has a sticker on the package. Please send it back."

User @Shoprite South Africa responded:

"Hi Azana, we apologise for disappointment with the product. Kindly DM us your contact number, till slip and images of the product and packaging, so we may assist."

User @XabaSiyah shared:

"Izolo ngbone ox liver burger😩 ngathy aii no nidlala ngathy Nina la (yesterday, I saw an ox liver burger. I was like, you guys are playing with us."

User @Believer🙏🇿🇦 said:

"I don't even eat the end part of bread at home, to pay for it👀."

User @suejo commented:

"You can't buy at Shoprite and expect Woollies quality."

