“Seeing It Like This Is So Beautiful”: Checkers Franschhoek Gives Mzansi Rich Vibes
- A TikTok account shared a clip of a grocery store that left the online community members astonished because of its beauty
- The shop is located in the Western Cape and looks like none of the other shops that are part of the giant grocery chain
- The video left social media users impressed, struggling to believe that the food store was located in the country
Franschhoek, a small town in the Cape Winelands, is one of the province's most serene and beautiful places, with landscapes and views.
The small town boasts a gorgeous grocery store, which a social media account under the user handle @mybeautifulcountry0 shared in a video clip on TikTok, attracting many compliments from social media users.
A Checkers that went to a private school
The clip starts as the person enters the Checkers store, passing a fruit stall. Like in movies, the gorgeous store has a high Victorian glass ceiling and walls that give off international vibes.
Watch the video below:
Checkers Franschhoek impresses many
Many social media users said it was their first time seeing a Checkers as beautiful as that one in the Winelands. Some even declared it the best in the country, while others wished theirs looked like it.
User @elescharossouw asked:
"Why can't all Checkers look like this😂😂?"
User @Loulou said
"Best Checkers in South Africa, period."
User @lethileths joked
"Why don't they make my Checkers look like this? This is unfair, I want a refund 😐."
User @unique_udine shared:
"Yes, went in there last December, and my jaw dropped stunning Checkers."
User @Jude said:
"Wow! Woolworths, watch out for Checkers."
User @Chanel🦋added:
"Wow!😍 Seeing it like this is so beautiful, and I shop here almost every day."
