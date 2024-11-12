A TikTok account shared a clip of a grocery store that left the online community members astonished because of its beauty

The shop is located in the Western Cape and looks like none of the other shops that are part of the giant grocery chain

The video left social media users impressed, struggling to believe that the food store was located in the country

A TikTok user showed off a gorgeous grocery store located in the Winelands. Image: Getty Images / Jacob Wackerhausen

Franschhoek, a small town in the Cape Winelands, is one of the province's most serene and beautiful places, with landscapes and views.

The small town boasts a gorgeous grocery store, which a social media account under the user handle @mybeautifulcountry0 shared in a video clip on TikTok, attracting many compliments from social media users.

A Checkers that went to a private school

The clip starts as the person enters the Checkers store, passing a fruit stall. Like in movies, the gorgeous store has a high Victorian glass ceiling and walls that give off international vibes.

Watch the video below:

Checkers Franschhoek impresses many

Many social media users said it was their first time seeing a Checkers as beautiful as that one in the Winelands. Some even declared it the best in the country, while others wished theirs looked like it.

User @elescharossouw asked:

"Why can't all Checkers look like this😂😂?"

User @Loulou said

"Best Checkers in South Africa, period."

User @lethileths joked

"Why don't they make my Checkers look like this? This is unfair, I want a refund 😐."

User @unique_udine shared:

"Yes, went in there last December, and my jaw dropped stunning Checkers."

User @Jude said:

"Wow! Woolworths, watch out for Checkers."

User @Chanel🦋added:

"Wow!😍 Seeing it like this is so beautiful, and I shop here almost every day."

