A lady who had been grocery shopping at Checkers spotted a yummy treat on the shelves as she collected her essentials

The store introduced a fresh and crisp-looking croissant loaf for R40 that’s made of the favoured baked goods pastry

Social media users shared mixed reactions based on the price-insensitive range of the loaf

A woman who had been shopping at Checkers spotted a yummy treat that made Mzansi lose it. Bakers came together and expanded the luxurious croissant.

A Mzansi lady discovered a yummy baked treat from Checkers. Image: @theapplegrynfamily

The store created a croissant loaf that opened a portal for discussion among social media users.

Checkers introduces R40 croissant loaf, Mzansi amazed

Checkers is known for their affordable groceries and fresh foods. The store also puts its best foot forward in producing mouthwatering baked goods from its in-store bakery.

The store has added an interesting invention to its shelves. It has taken pastry lovers to a new level with its new croissant loaf, which costs R40.

The lady shared the yummy find on TikTok with the caption:

“How cool is that! @Checkers South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Checkers croissant loaf

Social media users were wowed by the yummy loaf and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@I love croissants 🥐shared how they'd devour the baked good:

"I’d finish it in one sitting."

@JustZaidah had great plans for the luxurious loaf:

"Oh that could make an amazing French toast situation."

@SkapieApie shared a tip to melt them tastebuds:

"Toast it and put real butter on. Was delicious!"

@KeLerato was taken aback by the price:

"Buy it friend and tell us how it tastes. This economy doesn't allow me to spend R40 on something to just try it out. I'm living vicariously through you."

@Thabisile Mkhize stated that:

"No cause Checkers is that girl."

