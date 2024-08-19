While shopping at Checkers, a woman spotted a discount deal that did not make much sense to her

The local store noted that Mzansi shoppers could save R1 when buying two tubs of frozen yoghurt

Social media users in the post's comment section made it known that they thought the special was ridiculous

People questioned Checkers' special, which saw them saving R1 on a product. Images: Alistair Berg, Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

The well-known supermarket Checkers became an online laughing stock after its specials went viral. Some people did not see it as a worthy bargain.

Debatable deal

A Cape Town-based TikTokker named Bianca shared on her TikTok account (@theappelgrynfamily) a clip of her trip to the local grocery store. While there, she headed for the cold foods aisle, which stocked frozen yoghurt.

Checkers shared the deal that shoppers could use their Xtra Savings card to buy two tubs of Darling's frozen yoghurt for R99 instead of R49.99 for a one-litre tub. This meant they would only save R1.

Using a laughing emoji, Bianca wrote in her video:

"Wow, Checkers. What a special."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi mocks Checkers

Shoppers on the internet could not help but enter the comment section to ridicule the store and point out how the special did not make sense to them.

@city_girl_life said to online users:

"The math ain't mathing."

A surprised @leigh_classen said:

"Haibo, you save R1."

@lexielala1 shared their opinion on the matter and said:

"Checkers is known for doing this."

@orchids_and_olives told the online community:

"Hulle specials is lagwekkend (Their specials are laughable)."

@fancy.shmanchy tried tagging Checkers' TikTok account in the comment section and wrote:

"Really? Did nobody do maths when prices were being negotiated? This is not a special. This is daylight robbery."

@neneswig92 said to shoppers online:

"Always tricking the people."

@chroniclesofmarcelaugust added humour amongst the disappointment, saying:

"If you take and buy fast, I think you won't see the normal price."

Man compares Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay prices

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young Gqeberha man who visited three local supermarkets to compare their prices on various products.

Some internet users expressed that one store was more affordable than the rest, while others mentioned the names of other stores they thought were expensive.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News