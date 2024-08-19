“I Need Them”: Woman Has SA Going Gaga Over New R1 200 Crocs Sandals

A South African woman in Gqeberha wowed people on the internet when she showed off her new pair of Crocs

While the original price was R1 200, the fashionable Brooklyn Luxe sandal was on sale for R800

Members of the online community shared that they were not fans of the brand but would definitely buy this design

While fashion ignites a spark of self-expression, one woman sparked interest in a new pair of Crocs she bought for herself. The price did not seem to cross anyone's mind in the comments.

Crazy for Crocs

Laryn-Lee Maclean, a Gqeberha TikTok user who uses the handle @larynleemaclean, uploaded a video of the stunning pair of shoes to her account. Fresh out of the box, the black Crocs Brooklyn Luxe sandals had two straps and fit perfectly on Laryn-Lee's foot.

The woman did not mention the price in her post, which would cost a shopper R1 200. However, the sold-out pair of shoes was also on special for R800.

"Okay, Crocs snapped with these!" shared an excited Laryn-Lee in her caption.

Check out the shoes in the video below:

Mzansi falls in love with Crocs sandals

Many South Africans who were not fans of the brand shared their interest in the shoe, while others were surprised that nobody was asking about the price the woman paid.

@sugarmama_x2 said in the comment section:

"The way Crocs can just take all my money."

@mosdefjam1984 confessed to online users:

"I'm not a Crocs girl, but I'm going for these ones."

A grateful @thuto825 said to Laryn-Lee:

"I immediately ran to their website and got myself a pair. Thank you for the plug."

Still unaware of the price, @bonnienile commented:

"How much? I need them."

In awe, @meshkam said:

"These are gorgeous."

@zibusisoyamkela told the online community:

"Crocs is slowly winning my heart."

@kyrajademiller, who showed an interest in the sandals, wrote:

"I didn't walk, I ran!"

Man rocks suit with Crocs

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a clip of a gentleman wearing his Crocs while rocking a suit, which highly amused people online.

The woman who uploaded the video of the Crocs wearer found it hilarious that the suited guy would pair those fashion items together.

