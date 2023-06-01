A TikTokker could not believe how much children's Crocs cost, especially when compared to adult versions

The video was a viral hit as people were filled with questions about their children's Crocs for sale

Online users flooded the comments to discuss the expense of having children in the current economy

Crocs offers a tiny kid's version of their shoes. While they look adorable, a creator noticed that they come with a hefty price tag.

The cost of Crocs for children left people in awe as it retails for more than normal shoes.

After the video, people noticed the kid's shoes because they are even more expensive than bigger sizes. The video of kids' Crocs gets thousands of likes from people floored by the value put on the shoes.

Crocs for kids leaves TikTokker hesitant to have children

@anabbyss posted that people should reconsider having children after seeing the cost of an infant's pair of Crocs. Watch the video below to see the shoes selling for R799:

Crocs shoes price leave SA floored

People love to discuss some of the price points for products by popular companies. This time, netizens were puzzled because adult Crocs start at R699.95. People suggested that they can get a similar shoe from Mr Price.

Nenjoli suggested:

"Reproduce, just go to a different store, Mr Price have for like R80."

Faheemz wrote:

"They grow out of the shoes so quick! but on another hand, it’s cheaper on Superbalist but like the basic ones."

Cphiwe added:

"Reproduce and live within your means "

Carol_ wrote:

"R70 at Mr Price "

BassieMok noted:

Adult Crocs are R699 I'm so confused how those are more expensive "

