A university student posted a video showing the few groceries he bought from Shoprite, and it went viral

The gent was dumbfounded that R1 000 worth of food items only managed to fill up two plastic bags

SA TikTok users could relate to his devastation, and they complained about the high cost of food in the comments

South Africans are growing tired of the weakening economy, making it nearly impossible to afford basic things like food.

A Nelson Mandela University student posted a video of his groceries. Image: @king_thatsow

Source: TikTok

A Nelson Mandela University student went shopping at Shoprite and revealed what he got for R1 000.

NMU student posts grocery haul video of TikTok

He was not pleased with how much he got for the money he paid and expressed his unhappiness on TikTok.

The video shows the young guy holding his two plastic bags of groceries with his disappointment written all over it.

Video of R1 000 worth of food items from Shoprite goes viral

People found the video uploaded by @king_thatsow relatable, and hundreds took to the comments to rant about the extremely high food costs.

Netizens mentioned that a few years ago, they could fill up a trolley with R1 000 worth of groceries, and now that amount barely covers essential foods.

The clip was a viral hit on the social media platform and got over 418 000 views and 16 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

SA citizens complain about the rising cost of food

@deemrsbee mentioned:

"This made me cry. This is reality."

@dazzlingnkati stated:

"Kubi I used to fill a trolley with R1.2k some years back."

@phindi.za said:

"The realest thing I've seen. You see other students be like I got those two plastics for R100."

@khaya_kamo commented:

"Cyril's economy one day 1k will not be enough for a plastic."

@molebogeng_sebola shared:

"Mine fits into three plastics for R500 at Nesta."

@cwe86 shared:

"I kept on checking the slip because I thought they overcharged me."

@oglegendarycrisp wrote:

"We laugh about it but food prices in SA are insane."

@pbbs5 mentioned:

"Got paid yesterday, did my hair, bought groceries but now I can't even buy airtime because it's finished."

SA nearly loses it when lady shares basic groceries cost over 60k in Malawi: "Almost gave me a heart attack"

In another story, Briefly News reported that the cost of living is high in Mzansi, and many people's pockets are suffering as they try to take care of everyday expenses and make ends meet.

That's why it came as a shock when social media users saw a video of a woman being charged over R60 000 for essential groceries. Hebanna!

Source: Briefly News